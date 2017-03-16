Editors Choice Pictures
Racegoer watches during the 1.30 Neptune Investment Management Novices� Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival. REUTERSmore
Julia Lu, 5, (L) and Amy Liu, 5, walk through a massive spring wildflower bloom caused by a wet winter in Lakemore
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party appears before his supporters in The Hague, Netherlanmore
A U.S. Marines Harrier AV-8B makes its way to a fueling boom suspended from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender dumore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas asmore
A Yazidi refugee from Kurdistan laughs as he learns the sport of curling at the Royal Canadian Curling Club dumore
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church more
Cattle killed by wildfires lie in pasture burned by wildfires near Higgins, Texas. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders of the PVV party surrounded by security as he votes in the general elmore
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lowemore
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul, Imore
Law enforcement officers stand guard as activists of nationalist groups gather to support participants of the more
Residents clear their cars and street of snow in Weehawken, New Jersey, as the One World Trade Center and lowemore
A U.S. F18 fighter jet prepares for take off from the deck of U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson during an more
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the VVD Liberal party greets supporters during campaigning in The Hague, Nemore
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul, Iraq. REmore
Beds are made to welcome the children for an early afternoon sleep, before leaving for the weekend, at the Modmore
Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel durinmore
Times Square is seen in the background as a man walks along West 59th street in falling snow in Manhattan. REUmore
A demonstrator lights a candle in a protest demanding justice for the victims of a fire at the Virgen de Asuncmore
Swedish Member European Parliament Jytte Guteland holds her baby as she takes part in a voting session at the more
People work on the construction of a building in La Paz, Bolivia. REUTERS/David Mercado
Men exercise at Ibirapuera Park during the night in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Mike Stutz is seen with his head covered in band aids to protest against President Trump's proposed replacemenmore
Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma puts her hand (R) on Bhagavad-Gitamore
A woman takes a selfie as Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (or Onwards !) and candimore
Bicycles are seen reflected in the water of a canal in Delft, Netherlands. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A released detainee hugs members of his family after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi issued a pardon fmore
A woman photographs blossom in St. James's Park, in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Displaced Iraqi people who fled from homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, rmore
Jose Luis, son of Honduras migrants Orlando Rubi and Lizeth Bonilla (not pictured) stands next to a pinata durmore
Leicester City fan inside the stadium as flags are left by seats before their Champions League Round of 16 matmore
The interior of a lifeguard tower, renovated into a luxury hotel suite, is seen a day before winners of an intmore
A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airshmore
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.