Editors Choice Pictures

Dinosaur robots acting as receptionist greet a hotel employee demonstrating how to check-in to the hotel during a press preview for the newly-opening Henn na Hotel Maihama Tokyo Bay in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan. Japan's second robot-run hotel Henn na Hotel ('strange hotel' in Japanese) opened on Wednesday as the robot-staffed hotel near Tokyo, operating company H.I.S. Co. said. REUTERS/Issei Kato

