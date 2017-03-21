Editors Choice Pictures
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain, as they celebrate Newroz Day, a festival marking their more
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled her home during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, armore
A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadmore
FBI Director James Comey (L) and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers take their seats at a House Intmore
A dancer takes part in a ceremony to welcome the spring equinox in front the Pyramid of the Sun in the pre-hismore
President Donald Trump boards Marine One at the South Lawn of the White House before departing to Louisville, more
Haitians walk in the remains of a fire in a market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
The Turkish Stars aerobatic team fly their Northrop F-5 Freedom Fighters over a Turkish memorial during a ceremore
Rebel fighters and their families that evacuated the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homsmore
Greyhounds compete during a race at Wimbledon Stadium in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Volunteers clean a flooded home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding amore
People shop at A Nabey Yunes market in the city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A figure depicting President Trump stands next to lit fireworks during the finale of the Fallas festival, whicmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watched the ground jet test of a Korean-style high-thrust engine newly developmore
Brazil's President Michel Temer eats barbecue in a steak house after a meeting with ambassadors of meat importmore
People shout slogans during demonstration against police brutality in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A man sits next to a man wounded in clashes in Mosul who is receiving treatment at a hospital in Erbil, Iraq. more
People and a civil defence personnel carry children at a damaged site after an air strike on rebel-held Idlib more
Models present creations from Vislumbre during Fashion Weekend Plus Size in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Paulo Wmore
China's President Xi Jinping meets U.S. State of Secretary, Rex Tillerson at the Great Hall of the People in Bmore
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing floodinmore
An elephant walks in Amboseli National Park in front of Kilimanjaro Mountain, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Liverpool's Adam Lallana in action with Manchester City's Gael Clichy. Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential elmore
A vehicle that belonged to Islamic State militants and was equipped with explosive materials, is seen in Mosulmore
Incoming President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender and at outgoing German President Joamore
Kayem, who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani, who is firsmore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a drone during a media tour of themore
Members of South Korea's Agency for KIA Recovery and Identification check the remains of Chinese soldiers, whomore
A combination picture shows the controlled demolition of Bonn Center in Bonn, Germany. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgemore

