Editors Choice Pictures
A woman carries a water canister in a village near Loiyangalani, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
The restored Edicule is seen during a ceremony marking the end of restoration work on the site of Jesus's tombmore
A volunteer of Make The Difference (Haz La Diferencia) charity initiative gives a cup of soup and an arepa to more
People make hearts with their fingers during a ceremony outside the Bourse, commemorating the first anniversarmore
Boys play in an abandoned car in the yard of The al-Shawkani Foundation for Orphans Care in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTmore
Jean-Claude Biver, Tag Heuer CEO and President of LVMH Watch Division poses with a watch movement and a Zenithmore
A Lemur catta cub, which was born on March 18, 2017, is seen with its mother, at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Aumore
Germany's Lukas Podolski is thrown in the air by teammates after his final appearance for his country at an inmore
U.S. Supreme Court nominee judge Neil Gorsuch testifies during the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committemore
A worker of the cavern of Poco Azul (Blue well) dives to search for tourist dropped belongings, ahead of Worldmore
Pall bearers carry the coffin of Martin McGuinness through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland. REUTEmore
Contestants sing as they begin their routine during the annual Ingoma traditional Zulu dance competition in Dumore
Daily, an English Bulldog (R) and Seguin (L), a Yorkshire Terrier meet each other at a news conference to annomore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) takes part during a celebration for the spring festmore
A man smashes a television at a rage room in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
President Trump answers a reporter's question as he arrives to meet with congressional Republicans at the U.S.more
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo, northern Peru. REUTERSmore
Belgian Catherine Bloemen, 86, stands among more than 20,000 stuffed animals and little plastic toys, she is cmore
An Afghan man rides on his donkey, holding balloons for sale during Newroz Day celebrations, a festival markinmore
A still image taken from a video uploaded on social media on March 20, 2017, shows fighters, said to be membermore
Eleven-month-old Sakeena sleeps in a hammock on the promenade next to a lake in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish more
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she boards Hai Lung-class submarine (SS-794) during her visit to a navymore
Vice President Mike Pence encourages a young tourist from Alabama, Mason Brasher, to look up at the Capitol romore
A rhino is dehorned by a zoo veterinary surgeon in its enclosure at Dvur Kralove Zoo as a safety measure to remore
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech in the holy city of Mashad, Iran. Leader.ir/Hanmore
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhamore
Aviation staff assess the wreckage of a South Supreme Airlines plane that crashed when it landed in the northwmore
Aerial view from a helicopter as Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski observes the massive landslide and flomore
Tourists take pictures as cherry blossoms bloom in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A boy jumps from a boat at the Bancarios beach, ahead of World Water Day, in the Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeimore
Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theatre in Somalmore
Jockeys, most of whom are children, compete on their mounts during the opening of the International Camel Racimore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
