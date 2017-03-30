Editor's Choice Pictures
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes lie on the ground inside a tent at Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosumore
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier in Alexandra Land in remote Arctic imore
Migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat react during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactimore
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militantsmore
A protester wearing a European Union flag themed beret takes part in an anti-Brexit demonstration after Britaimore
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo is seen before the ceremony to rename Funchal Airport as Cristiano Ronaldo Airportmore
French artist Abraham Poincheval is seen in a vivarium on the first day of his performance in an attempt to inmore
A woman takes a picture of the Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphone with a Galaxy S7 during the Samsung Unpacked evenmore
Some of the 404 participants poses for a photo during the "Next Einstein" competition which set a Guinness Wormore
A woman rests in bed with her children in the paediatric ward at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) hospital imore
Local resident Bradley Mitchell inspects the damage to a relative's boat after it smashed against the bank aftmore
British Prime Minister Theresa May in the cabinet office signs the official letter to European Council Presidemore
Engineers, journalists and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters run for cover after Islamic State shelled pmore
Men clear notes placed in the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, to clear space for nemore
People react as they sit in a window of a mosque during the funeral of Tauseef Ahmad Wagay, a suspected militamore
A statue of Winston Churchill is seen in front of Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUmore
Students wearing traditional opera masks attend an exercise session in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Smore
Paramilitary policemen attend a training session in Guigang, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China. China Damore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish protesters take part in a demonstration against members of their community serving in thmore
Cherry blossom is seen along a road in Gui'an new district, Guizhou province, China. China Daily/via REUTERS
An anti-Trump sign is seen before the start of town hall meeting being held by Thomas Homan, acting director omore
A convoy of U.S. troops, a part of NATO's reinforcement of its eastern flank, who are on their way from Germanmore
An injured supporter of the Congolese main opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) is more
Demonstrators march outside the Trump Building at 40 Wall St. as part of a protest against America�s refugee bmore
Shannon Winckler from Wheaton, Illinois, sits before her shoes are judged during the Odor-Eater's Rotten Sneakmore
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.more
Displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosmore
Workers disassemble a concrete wall outside the central branch of Sberbank in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn more
Derrick Campana kneels beside Angel Marie, a three legged mini horse who wears a prosthetic leg made by Campanmore
Loved ones and mourners lift up a closed coffin of Arjay Suldao, 16, who according to the local media was a vimore
Clouds of smoke and dust billow as a residential house is blown up during a gun battle between Indian soldiersmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the remodeled Korean Revolution Museum in this undatedmore
Models present creations by Chinese designer Gong Hangyu during a fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijinmore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.