Editors Choice Pictures

An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
U.S. President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
A woman collects recyclable items from at a rubbish landfill site on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 4日 Tuesday
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties, clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man searches for his belongings after heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow, pushing sediment and rocks into buildings and roads in Mocoa, Colombia. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
A plastic raft overcrowded by migrants is seen drifting during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to enter Hammam al-Alil camp south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government of Dubai Media Office

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A fire is seen at a tower under construction in Dubai's Downtown district, United Arab Emirates. Government of Dubai Media Office
Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass in Carpi, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Bishop Emeritus Claudio Stagni receives help after fall down as Pope Francis leaves at the end of Holy Mass in Carpi, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A fridge full of food sits in a flooded street in the northern New South Wales town of Lismore, Australia, after heavy rains associated with Cyclone Debbie swelled rivers to record heights across the region. AAP/Tracey Nearmy
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany perform at the ISU World Championships in Helsinki. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Britain's Prince Charles is offered Amatriciana pasta dish during his visit to the town of Amatrice, which was levelled after an earthquake last year, in central Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
People look at blooming cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Participants lay down on a street covered by coloured powder during the annual Bangkok Color Run in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A man carries his wife on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Milagro, Ecuador. REUTERS/Henry Romero
People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locally in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
People burn incense on the third day of the third lunar month, during a traditional festival celebrated locally in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
South Korean marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill as a part of the two countries' annual military training called Foal Eagle, in Pohang, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Rescue workers are seen at the site where a bus carrying school children and adults rolled over on a road close to the town of Sveg, in northern Sweden. TT News Agency/Nisse Schmidt
A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A dog wearing a Chinese traditional opera costume is seen during a dog show in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Boys play on a wrecked car in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
A tattoo of Hindu demon Ravan is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Internally displaced children who fled Raqqa city stand near tents in a camp in Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protest at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Participants of the Pro-Europe "Pulse of Europe" movement hold European Union and German flags during a protest at Gendarmenmarkt square in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un guides the Korean People's Army Tank Crews' Competition 2017 in this undated photo. KCNA/via REUTERS
Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cross Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 4月 2日 Sunday
Iraqi Jamal Ahmed, 16, who lost his leg during the fighting in Mosul, attends a physiotherapy session at Red Cross Physical Rehabilitation Centre in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol is placed in Mokpo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
South Korean Prime Minister and acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn (C) visits a port where the sunken ferry Sewol is placed in Mokpo, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Smoke rises from a warehouse in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / 2017年 4月 1日 Saturday
Spanish rescuer Daniel Calvelo, 26, carries a four-day-old baby girl into a RHIB, during a search and rescue operation by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, in central Mediterranean Sea, some 22 nautical miles north of the Libyan town of Sabratha. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
