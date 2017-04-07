Editors Choice Pictures

May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property more

May McKeown looks up at the stars as she stands in the front yard of her homestead on her 6000-acre property located over 400 miles north-west of Sydney in Australia. McKeown, aged 78, lives and works on her property mostly alone as her son is constantly travelling. She daily inspects the property and hand-feeds her cattle, writing poems in her spare time about her lonely life on the flat north-west plains. REUTERS/David Gray

