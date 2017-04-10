エディション:
Editor's Choice Pictures

A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 4月 11日 Tuesday
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail while clashing with riot police during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Rohingya girl gestures while reciting a poem at a makeshift school at Balukhali Makeshift Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators grab a riot police officer at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People participate in a Jewish religious ceremony called Srifes Chumetz involving a ritual burning of a bonfire before the start of Passover in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Judge Neil Gorsuch (L) is sworn in as an associate justice of the Supreme Court by the senior Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Kennedy (not pictured), as U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C) watches with Louise Gorsuch in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Devotees pull the chariot of God Bhairab during the Biska Festival also known as Bisket festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters carry water supplies on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An airplane of German air carrier Lufthansa passes the moon over Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A woman stands near a pew covered in blood inside a Coptic church that was bombed on Sunday in Tanta, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sergio Garcia of Spain is presented the green jacket by last year's champion, Danny Willett of England, after Garcia won the 2017 Masters golf tournament in a playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Zeinab, 14, sits as she holds her nephew at a camp for internally displaced people from drought hit areas in Dollow, Somalia. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A displaced Iraqi girl waits in a line of women to enter Hammam al-Alil camp, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Competitors run down the Champs Elysees below the Arc de Triomphe at the start of the 41st Paris Marathon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Competitors run down the Champs Elysees below the Arc de Triomphe at the start of the 41st Paris Marathon in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Russia's Soyuz MS-02 space capsule carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Andrey Borisenko of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, descends before landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Zhezkazgan), Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Burned debris is seen in a warehouse in the building where the offices of Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles are located, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Burned debris is seen in a warehouse in the building where the offices of Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles are located, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator reacts while building a fire on the street during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A girl stands near candles inside Al-Saleeb church during Palm Sunday in al-Qassaa, Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, which be used to make matza, the traditional unleavened bread, near Jerusalem. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march during the ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, at Canadian National Memorial in Vimy, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers march during the ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge, at Canadian National Memorial in Vimy, France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Supporters of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Supporters of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli carry a huge Turkish flag during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A man sits sunbathing during warm weather at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man sits sunbathing during warm weather at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People walking between a two-metre-high Easter eggs painted in the traditional naive art style exhibition in Koprivnica, Croatia. The project, which started ten years ago, involves painters decorating two-metre-tall polyester eggs, which are then sent to cities in the country and abroad to be displayed in public squares in time for Easter festivities. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

People walking between a two-metre-high Easter eggs painted in the traditional naive art style exhibition in Koprivnica, Croatia. The project, which started ten years ago, involves painters decorating two-metre-tall polyester eggs, which are then sent to cities in the country and abroad to be displayed in public squares in time for Easter festivities. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Penitents of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Penitents of the Santo Cristo de la Sangre brotherhood take part in a procession during the Holy Week in Medina Sidonia, southern Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rescue workers prepare to lift a passenger bus from a pit after a road caved in, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers prepare to lift a passenger bus from a pit after a road caved in, in Chennai, India. REUTERS/Stringer
Peterbald kittens sit inside their cage during a regional cat exhibition in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Peterbald kittens sit inside their cage during a regional cat exhibition in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near destroyed airplane parts inside Tabqa military airport after taking control of it from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Supporters gather at the Old Harbour as Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech during a political rally in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Supporters gather at the Old Harbour as Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech during a political rally in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
French police officers and bomb-disposal experts are seen during investigations in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle near Bayonne, France, after Basque militant separatist group ETA passed a list with the location of its arms caches to French authorities, effectively ending an armed separatist campaign after almost half a century. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

French police officers and bomb-disposal experts are seen during investigations in Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle near Bayonne, France, after Basque militant separatist group ETA passed a list with the location of its arms caches to French authorities, effectively ending an armed separatist campaign after almost half a century. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang mushroom factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Pyongyang mushroom factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
A dog looks at an ice cream at a shop where ice cream is designed especially for canines in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A dog looks at an ice cream at a shop where ice cream is designed especially for canines in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
