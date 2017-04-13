Editor's Choice Pictures

Fisherman Cengiz Topcu, 57, who says he will vote 'No' in the upcoming Turkish referendum, poses in his boat in Rize on the Black Sea coast, Turkey. "I am a patriot. In the past Erdogan was a good man but recently he has changed in a bad way. I want a democracy, not the rule of one man. Systems ruled by one person lead to military coups," Topcu said. He thought that Turkey's biggest problems are unemployment and terror. He is also concerned about the environment, "In the past, there were lots fish in the Black Sea, but now it is polluted. The chemicals from the factories along the rivers pollute the rivers and these rivers carry the poison to the sea. There are no more fish around." REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close