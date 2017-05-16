Editors Choice Pictures
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosmore
Djokovic returns the ball during the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and U.S President Donald Trump deliver statements to reporters in more
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Pmore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary Schmore
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Ministemore
Palestinian school girls run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest markimore
Members of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces look at the positions of Islamic State militants during clasmore
Mexican migrant farmworkers Jesus Martin Ley Lugo, 27, (R) and Rogelio Garcia Parria, 20, who both have H-2A vmore
A relative reacts upon the arrival of the body of Palestinian fisherman Mohammed Baker at Shifa hospital in Gamore
An opposition supporter looks on with a home-made gas mask on his head during a blockade in an avenue while ramore
An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore. The dealership houses up tomore
The long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) is launched. KCNA via REUTERS
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germanmore
A model is bathed in the spotlight during a show by the Australian designer Karla Spetic at Fashion Week Austrmore
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militantmore
A vendor fans himself as he waits for customers at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkatamore
Noriya Kazami, 25, a cartoonist and an inventor of "Rock Hand Battle" sport, poses for a photograph wearing a more
Opposition supporters walk past a graffiti on the road that reads "Freedom", during a protest against Venezuelmore
Feyenoord supporters celebrate Feyenoord's first goal during their match against Heracles Almelo in Rotterdam.more
President Trump speaks at the National Peace Officers Memorial Service on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol inmore
A model wears a polka dot dress during the St George Nextgen runway show at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, more
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Chad Ruhwedel clears the puck past Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman durinmore
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer checks his watch before taking the lectern for his daily briefing at tmore
Children displaced by the war in northwestern Yemen, pose for a photo near their makeshift huts on the pavemenmore
A mutinying soldier gestures as he stands in guard at the checkpoint of the entrance of Bouake, Ivory Coast. Rmore
Australia's naval ship HMAS Canberra forms a backdrop as Sydney's Andrew "Boy" Charlton swimming pool hosts a more
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a ceremony marking the beginning of production of new Iran Khodro prodmore
A newborn white Siberian tiger cub is pictured in its enclosure at San Jorge zoo in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUmore
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.