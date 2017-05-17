エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 17日 21:06 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS

A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia. Amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 24
Demonstrators confront riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Demonstrators confront riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Atmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Demonstrators confront riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
3 / 24
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his match against Aljaz Bedene of Britain at the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his match against Aljaz Bedene of Britain at the Rome Open. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his match against Aljaz Bedene of Britain at the Rome Open. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Close
4 / 24
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran. REUTERS/TIMA

Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosque in Tehran. REUTERS/TIMA
Close
5 / 24
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C) digs the grave for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, in Grange Hill, Portland, Jamaica. REUTERS/Everard Owen

Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C) digs the grave for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C) digs the grave for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April 20 in a motorbike crash on the outskirts of Kingston, in Grange Hill, Portland, Jamaica. REUTERS/Everard Owen
Close
6 / 24
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 24
A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during a security operation on an effort to crack down on crime in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during a security operation on an effort to crack down on crime in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 24
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary Schmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary School in Birmingham. REUTERS/ Dan Kitwood/Pool
Close
9 / 24
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces get ready for an operation during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of Iraqi rapid response forces get ready for an operation during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces get ready for an operation during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 24
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to Citmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
11 / 24
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Close
12 / 24
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 24
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the city authorities' project, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the citmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the city authorities' project, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 24
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 24
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Sen. John Thune (R-SD), speaks to reporters after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Semore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Sen. John Thune (R-SD), speaks to reporters after the weekly policy luncheons on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
16 / 24
Chicks for sale are pictured in crates at a stall in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Chicks for sale are pictured in crates at a stall in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Chicks for sale are pictured in crates at a stall in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 24
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treatmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
18 / 24
A model in the ANX show poses for a picture back stage at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

A model in the ANX show poses for a picture back stage at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A model in the ANX show poses for a picture back stage at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Steven Saphore
Close
19 / 24
Combination picture of (top L to R) Rafael, Jasmine, Isabela and (bottom L to R) Vitoria Gomes Brito, Rodrigo, Miguel, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, posing for a portrait inside a free residential shelter called CASA 1 or "House 1", ahead of International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Combination picture of (top L to R) Rafael, Jasmine, Isabela and (bottom L to R) Vitoria Gomes Brito, Rodrigo,more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Combination picture of (top L to R) Rafael, Jasmine, Isabela and (bottom L to R) Vitoria Gomes Brito, Rodrigo, Miguel, members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, posing for a portrait inside a free residential shelter called CASA 1 or "House 1", ahead of International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 24
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Ministemore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as night falls on offices and the entrance of the West Wing White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
21 / 24
Smoke is seen after a suicide car bomb exploded during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Smoke is seen after a suicide car bomb exploded during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Smoke is seen after a suicide car bomb exploded during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
22 / 24
Filipino religious devotees take part in a fertility dance during a religious festival in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Filipino religious devotees take part in a fertility dance during a religious festival in Obando, Bulacan in tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Filipino religious devotees take part in a fertility dance during a religious festival in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 24
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 17日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 16日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 05月 13日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 12日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング