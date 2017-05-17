Editors Choice Pictures
A kangaroo looks on as golfers walk down the first fairway at Gold Creek Golf Club in Canberra, Australia. Amore
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump deliver statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Rmore
Demonstrators confront riot police during a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Atmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball during his match against Aljaz Bedene of Britain at the Rome Open. more
Supporters of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi gather during a campaign meeting at the Mosalla mosmore
Jamaica's Olympic champion Usain Bolt (C) digs the grave for high jump star Germaine Mason, who died on April more
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers inmore
A Brazilian Public-Safety National Force policeman patrols the streets near the Chapadao slums complex during more
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets the Nishkam Trust leadership team and pupils of Nishkam Primary Schmore
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces get ready for an operation during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamore
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to Citmore
An Afghan boy cools off under a muddy waterfall on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Pmore
A masked protester holds a rock during a protest in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is demolished as part of the citmore
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. more
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), and Semore
Chicks for sale are pictured in crates at a stall in Obando, Bulacan in the Philippines. REUTERS/Erik De Castrmore
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treatmore
A model in the ANX show poses for a picture back stage at Fashion Week Australia in Sydney, Australia. REUTERSmore
Combination picture of (top L to R) Rafael, Jasmine, Isabela and (bottom L to R) Vitoria Gomes Brito, Rodrigo,more
A television plays a news report on President Trump's recent Oval Office meeting with Russia's Foreign Ministemore
Smoke is seen after a suicide car bomb exploded during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Filipino religious devotees take part in a fertility dance during a religious festival in Obando, Bulacan in tmore
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch construction crew working to remomore
