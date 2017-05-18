エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 05月 19日 07:20 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying againsmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
1 / 28
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Police investigate the vehicle that drove onto sidewalk and struck pedestrians in Times Square in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 28
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because travelling to it was a dream for me to fulfil my ambitions to study and work," Awad said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pubmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pub in Old Damascus, Syria. "What matters to me was one very negative decision - his refusal to allow the Syrians to immigrate to America in a racist way, because travelling to it was a dream for me to fulfil my ambitions to study and work," Awad said. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 28
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliamore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 19日 Friday
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliament building as Greek lawmakers vote on the latest round of austerity Greece has agreed with its lenders, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
4 / 28
President Trump poses onstage with graduate Erin Reynolds after she received her U.S. Coast Guard Academy diploma during commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump poses onstage with graduate Erin Reynolds after she received her U.S. Coast Guard Academy diplmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
President Trump poses onstage with graduate Erin Reynolds after she received her U.S. Coast Guard Academy diploma during commencement ceremonies in New London, Connecticut. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 28
Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Crmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Workers clean the floor next to empty shelves and refrigerators in a supermarket after it was looted in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
6 / 28
A police officer uses pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A police officer uses pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A police officer uses pepper spray against a demonstrator during a protest against Brazil's President Michel Temer in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
7 / 28
A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A mobile phone rigged with explosive is seen during the battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
8 / 28
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah

Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted bymore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Two Indonesian men, who were later sentenced to 85 lashes of the cane for having sex together, are escorted by police into an Islamic court in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, Indonesia. REUTERS/Junaidi Hanafiah
Close
9 / 28
A girl holds a poster of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS

A girl holds a poster of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran.more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A girl holds a poster of Iranian Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. TIMA via REUTERS
Close
10 / 28
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Himore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Mel Brooks poses at a premiere of the HBO documentary "If You're Not In the Obit, Eat Breakfast" in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 28
A police officer stands in front of demonstrators, including one in a Dalek costume, protesting against Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's election manifesto launch in Halifax. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A police officer stands in front of demonstrators, including one in a Dalek costume, protesting against Britaimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A police officer stands in front of demonstrators, including one in a Dalek costume, protesting against Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's election manifesto launch in Halifax. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 28
A member of the honour guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A member of the honour guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at themore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A member of the honour guard prepares for a welcoming ceremony for Argentina's President Mauricio Macri at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 28
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the Cannes Film Festival. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Mistress of Ceremony actress Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 28
Jordanian soldiers watch as smoke rises during Eager Lion military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian soldiers watch as smoke rises during Eager Lion military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia bordermore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Jordanian soldiers watch as smoke rises during Eager Lion military exercises at the Jordan-Saudi Arabia border, south of Amman. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 28
Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S.more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Mexican national Adalberto Magana-Gonzalez, 44, waits to be processed after being taken into custody by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team in Santa Ana, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 28
A wounded photographer is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israelis near the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Stringer

A wounded photographer is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israelis near the Hawara checkpoinmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A wounded photographer is evacuated during clashes between Palestinians and Israelis near the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 28
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (3rdL) leave after posing for a family photo after the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (3rdL) leave after posing for a family phmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe (3rdL) leave after posing for a family photo after the first cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
18 / 28
Kostas and Olga Argyros take their children to a local park in the Keratsini neighbourhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Kostas and Olga Argyros take their children to a local park in the Keratsini neighbourhood in Athens, Greece. more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Kostas and Olga Argyros take their children to a local park in the Keratsini neighbourhood in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
19 / 28
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograpmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograph wearing a 3D-printed prosthetic hand designed and built by engineer Chang Hsien-Liang, in Taoyuan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 28
Opposition supporters hold candles while participating in a candlelight rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters hold candles while participating in a candlelight rally against President Nicolas Maduromore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Opposition supporters hold candles while participating in a candlelight rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
21 / 28
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers inmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Students training to be flight attendants hold books on their heads, chopsticks in their mouths, and papers in between their knees, as they take part in a standing posture practice at a vocational school in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 28
A labourer stands on a crane as he hangs an American flag to a street post, in preparation for the upcoming visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A labourer stands on a crane as he hangs an American flag to a street post, in preparation for the upcoming vimore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
A labourer stands on a crane as he hangs an American flag to a street post, in preparation for the upcoming visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to Israel, in Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
23 / 28
The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
The parliament building is seen through flare smoke during a demonstration of uniformed officers marking a 24-hour general strike against the latest round of austerity in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
24 / 28
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombomore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
25 / 28
German army soldiers rest after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

German army soldiers rest after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade milmore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
German army soldiers rest after NATO enchanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania exercise in Pabrade military training field, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
26 / 28
Participants wear glowing vests as they look out to the Sydney Opera House from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia during a press preview of the Vivid Climb Mandarin for Chinese-language tours of the Sydney icon. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Participants wear glowing vests as they look out to the Sydney Opera House from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Amore

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Participants wear glowing vests as they look out to the Sydney Opera House from the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia during a press preview of the Vivid Climb Mandarin for Chinese-language tours of the Sydney icon. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
27 / 28
President Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
President Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
28 / 28
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 17日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 17日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 05月 16日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 05月 13日

その他のスライドショー

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング