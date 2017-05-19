Editors Choice Pictures
A riot police officer is engulfed in flames by a petrol bomb during riots outside the parliament building as Gmore
A vehicle that struck pedestrians and later crashed is seen on the sidewalk in Times Square in New York City. more
Julian Assange's cat sits at the window of Ecuador's embassy where WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taking more
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying againsmore
Developers of the ground-to-ground medium-to-long range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 arrive in Pyongymore
President Trump listens during a joint news conference with Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos at the Whimore
A student practices martial arts inside a school in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An opposition supporter throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Pmore
Miners work deep underground at Sibanye Gold's Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutmore
Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in support of Palestimore
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani fills in his ballot as he votes during the presidential election in Tehran. Prmore
Tattoos are pictured on the face of cast member Panya Yimumphai as he poses for the film "A Prayer Before Dawnmore
Riot police stand among flare smoke on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier burns during clashes outside the parliamore
A migrant is helped from an overcrowded plastic raft that was drifting during a search and rescue operation bymore
A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasmore
Cast member Michelle Williams poses for Wonderstruck at the Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fine arts graduate Marla Awad, who works at an import and export company, poses for a photograph outside a pubmore
Khatira Ahmadi, 20, producer of Zan TV station (women's TV), adjusts the headscarf of a presenter before recormore
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracmore
Richard Rojas is escorted from the 7th precinct by New York City Police officers after being processed in connmore
A man kite surfs in the Mediterranean sea at the southern city of Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
Military officials and fire brigade members work during a rescue mission after a building collapsed in Colombomore
Supporters of Iran's President Hassan Rouhani distribute his posters during a campaign rally in Tehran, Iran. more
Emergency personnel inspect a vehicle involved in striking a number of pedestrians in Times Square in New Yorkmore
Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, poses with a dog named Scrappy-doo, 14 years omore
French President Emmanuel Macron walks with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (R) as he visits French trmore
Palestinians attack a passing vehicle belonging to an Israeli settler near the Hawara checkpoint, near the Wesmore
Angel Peng, 8, who injured her hand in a scalding accident when she was nine months old, poses for a photograpmore
Directors Agnes Varda and JR pose with musician Matthieu Chedid known as M pose for the film "Visages, villagemore
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.