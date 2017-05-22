Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
The scene of North Korea's intermediate-range ballistic missile Pukguksong-2's launch test. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
President Trump sits next to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's President Reuven Rivlin during a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod near Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Cher performs Believe at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Head clown Davis Vassallo poses for a portrait before taking part in the last weekend of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
Drake with his many awards at the Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau jogs past a group of high school students dressed for their prom in Vancouver, British Columbia. Adam Scotti/Courtesy Prime Minister's Office/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
First lady Melania Trump chat with children as she visits American International School of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Internally displaced people who fled Raqqa city ride a vehicle in a camp near Ain Issa, Raqqa Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Kendall Jenner poses at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
People celebrate carrying a Russian and Syrian national flags inside Waer district, after rebel fighters and their families evacuated the besieged Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, after an agreement was reached between rebels and Syria's army, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
A demonstrators is detained by riot police during a protest inside the headquarters of the Chilean Chamber of Construction, demanding housing solutions for their neighbourhoods in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
President Trump tours the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Newly-wed couples attend a group wedding ceremony in traditional Han Dynasty style at Ganzhou, Jiangxi province, China. Many Chinese choose to register for marriage or hold wedding ceremony on May 20 as the pronunciation of the number "520" is similar to that of "I Love You" in Chinese. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
A girl's face is covered by a white powder after blowing on it, while participating in a game during a religious festival honouring patron saint Santa Rita de Cascia in Paranaque city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
William Nylander and goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist of Sweden celebrate their victory over Canada in the IIHF gold medal game in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Andre Ringuette/HHOF-IIHF Images/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
The Sydney Harbour Bridge can be seen behind a visitor at a preview of Taronga Zoo's illuminated endangered animal sculptures walking past the Port Jackson shark and green turtle display at sunset, part of Vivid Sydney Festival of Light and Sound. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud presents President Trump with the Collar of Abdulaziz Al Saud Medal as first lady Melania Trump watches, at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Press Agency/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Demonstrators pretend to be ill during a theatrical performance at a protest against giant seeds company Monsanto, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Director and actress Kristen Stewart poses at the screening of "120 battements par minute" (120 Beats Per Minute) at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
Smoke rises from an airstrike during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 21日 Sunday
A man dressed as a traditional Fijian warrior stands atop a rock as tourists arrive by ferry on Barefoot Kuata Island, located in the Yasawa Islands that are part of the South Pacific nation of Fiji. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Data collectors sit at screens in new the Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology as they wait for a tour by President Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to commence in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / 2017年 5月 22日 Monday
Pippa Middleton kisses her new husband James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 20日 Saturday
