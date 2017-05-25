Editors Choice Pictures

エディション:
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil.

2017年 5月 25日
A demonstrator runs near a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester.

2017年 5月 25日
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in Manchester. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.

2017年 5月 25日
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the German Protestant Kirchentag in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China.

2017年 5月 25日
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program AlphaGo at the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

2017年 5月 25日
Immigrants are sworn in as new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil.

2017年 5月 25日
A demonstrator clashes with a riot police officer during a protest against President Michel Temer and the latest corruption scandal to hit the country, in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium.

2017年 5月 25日
U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

2017年 5月 25日
A woman stands at the window of her house, which was damaged by bullets during clashes between drug gangs, as she observes a protest against violence in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester.

2017年 5月 25日
A Jewish woman named Renee Rachel Black and a Muslim man named Sadiq Patel react next to floral tributes in Albert Square in Manchester. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei.

2017年 5月 24日
Supporters hug each other during a rally after Taiwan's constitutional court ruled that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry, the first such ruling in Asia, in Taipei. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium.

2017年 5月 25日
President Trump walks with the President of the European Council Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India.

2017年 5月 24日
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on the outskirts of Guwahati, India. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea.

2017年 5月 25日
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey transits the South China Sea. Kryzentia Weiermann/Courtesy U.S. Navy/via REUTERS
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines.

2017年 5月 25日
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, in Marawi City, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria.

2017年 5月 25日
Girls dance celebrating end of the school year in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California.

2017年 5月 25日
A massive landslide is seen in this Caltrans aerial photo of a quarter-mile section of State Route 1 about 100 miles south of San Jose, California. Courtesy of John Madonna Construction/Caltrans/via REUTERS
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia.

2017年 5月 25日
Police investigate the scene of an explosion at a bus station in Kampung Melayu, East Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Sigid Kurniawan/ via REUTERS
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival.

2017年 5月 25日
Cast members Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman pose at the screening of the film The Beguiling at the Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.

2017年 5月 25日
Riot security forces try to grab a man while clashing with demonstrators rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna's ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu.

2017年 5月 24日
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain.

2017年 5月 24日
A man has his photo taken hanging from a bull sculpture outside Las Ventas bullring during San Isidro's bullfighting fair in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican.

2017年 5月 25日
Pope Francis poses with President Trump, his wife Melania, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump during a private audience at the Vatican. Osservatore Romano/via REUTERS
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.

2017年 5月 25日
Volunteers members of primary care response team help a child during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.

2017年 5月 25日
Riot security forces look on while waiting during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
