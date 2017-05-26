Editors Choice Pictures
President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May react during a ceremony at the new NATO headquarters more
An Orthodox priest reads the gospel during the baptism of the first baby born on the islet of Thymaina after smore
A cow walks amidst the debris of burnt houses after recent wildfires in the Siberian settlement of Strelka, lomore
A video grab taken from a Somali Police CCTV shows the moment a car explodes near the Mogadishu sea port. Somore
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges a cheer from the crowd before receiving an honorary Doctor of Lamore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Millie Robson, 15, from Co Durham, and her mother, Marie, during a visit tmore
A man stands on top of a damaged bike during a rescue mission at the site of a landslide in Bellana village inmore
Chinese Go player Ke Jie reacts during his second match against Google's artificial intelligence program Alphamore
Government troops are seen during an assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken overmore
First lady Melania Trump visits the Queen Fabiola Children's University hospital in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERSmore
A soldier from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (Old Guard) takes part in "Flags-in", where a flag is placed at more
Forest officials try to rescue an injured elephant who fell into a pond at the Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary on tmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and former U.S. President Barack Obama wave at the end of a discussion at the more
A man crouches in front of flowers, messages and tokens left in tribute to the victims of the attact on Manchemore
A man, who was wounded in Syria, walks inside a hospital in Tripoli, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A combination photo shows President Trump trying twice to let go of a handshake with France's President Emmanumore
Children play atop a self-propelled artillery unit during the Independence Day celebration in Tbilisi, Georgiamore
A Greenpeace activist holds a banner in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, where leaders from the world's major Wesmore
Anti-Trump demonstrators (L) grapple over a U.S. flag with demonstrators protesting against CUNY�s decision tomore
Burned debris is seen at the offices of the Housing Ministry in Maracaibo, Venezuela. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Residents run to evacuate during government troops assault with insurgents from the so-called Maute militants,more
Doctors wrap a child's burnt skin with sterilized tilapia fish skin at Dr. Jose Frota Institute in the northeamore
Conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall listens to a journalist's question during a news conference at more
G7 leaders watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily. Guidmore
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.