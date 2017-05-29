Editor's Choice Pictures
A girl leaves a message at a makeshift memorial for two men who were killed on a commuter train while trying tmore
A view of a part of western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar more
Tiger Eldrick Woods appears in a booking photo released by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Palm Beach, Fmore
A demonstrator jumps away from a jet of water during riots at a march to state Ombudsman's office in Caracas, more
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) give a joint press conference atmore
Graduates of the United States Military Academy toss their hats into the air at the conclusion of commencementmore
A TV set floats on a flooded road in Dodangoda village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A girls wears a homemade gas mask during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTEmore
Muslim American woman Emily Miry, 24, takes part in an afternoon prayer on the first day of Ramadan at the Islmore
President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump at the Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summore
A demonstrator throws a molotov cocktail during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracamore
Actress Diane Kruger, Best Actress award winner for her role in the film "Aus dem Nichts" (In the Fade), posesmore
Atletico Madrid fans react during the last match at Vicente Calderon as Atletico Madrid bids farewell to its hmore
AS Roma fans display banners for Francesco Totti after his last game, against Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico in more
Director Ruben Ostlund , Palme d'Or award winner for his film "The Square", reacts at the closing ceremony formore
A view of the Maute group stronghold with an ISIS flag in Marawi City in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Erik Demore
A woman peeks out of a curtain behind a cardboard cutout picture of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, atmore
Errol Spence in action against Kell Brook at the IBF World Welterweight Title in Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Actimore
Director Roman Polanski and cast members Eva Green and Emmanuelle Seigner pose at the screening of the film "Bmore
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in western Mosul, more
People watch a television broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing what appeared to be a short-range bmore
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabulmore
Motorcyclists participate in Rolling Thunder, the annual ride around Washington Mall to raise awareness for prmore
Willie Corey Godbolt is arrested near Brookhaven following a shooting rampage in Lincoln County, Mississippi. more
Riot security forces take cover during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezumore
IndyCar Series driver Scott Dixon goes airborne after colliding with Jay Howard during the 101st Running of thmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) sits next to Tunisia's President Beji Caid Essebsi (C) and speaks to Presimore
An aerial view shows the area affected by a recent fire in the Siberian town of Kansk in Krasnoyarsk region, Rmore
A man wearing an illuminated atmospheric diving suit as part of an installation titled 'What Lies Beneath' loomore
