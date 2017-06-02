Editors Choice Pictures
President Donald Trump refers to amounts of temperature change as he announces his decision that the United Stmore
Yazidi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) fighter Hussein Eisso, 21, hangs a photo of Yazidi survivor and Unitemore
A security guard stops photographers from entering the vicinity of Resorts World Manila after gunshots and expmore
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERSmore
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts (seated C) leads Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (front row, L-R), Justice Anthonymore
Rohingya refugees rebuild their makeshift house, which was destroyed by Cyclone Mora, at the Kutupalang Makeshmore
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Tiger Woods is seen handcuffed and searched by police officers in this still image from police dashcam video imore
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's Pmore
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERSmore
Vishnu Limbachiya, a hair artist, styles the hair of a man while wearing a blindfold at a park in Ahmedabad, Imore
Injured Afghans run from the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
French President Emmanuel Macron climbs aboard the Abeille Bourdon during a visit off the Atlantic Ocean watermore
Forensic technicians work at a site believed to be a mass grave at an abandoned ranch where state authorities more
Military officers react during a ceremony for 7 of the 13 Turkish soldiers, killed when a Cougar military helimore
Ayesha, 16, a Rohingya refugee girl poses for a photograph in her house which has been destroyed by Cyclone Momore
A displaced Iraqi boy carries a clock as he flees from western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Ellyn Hae of The Bubble Show makes a bubble as she participates in the opening of a newly finished Ocean Explomore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the guard of honour during a welcome cermore
A Rohingya refugee boy stands in a queue to collect relief supplies after being affected by Cyclone Mora, at Bmore
Pilgrims from the Ronda brotherhood baptize to a fellow pilgrim (C) as they cross Quema river on their way to more
A woman embraces Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, at a campaign event in Reading. Rmore
Myrlande Nazaire stands outside of the place where she lives after hurricane Matthew in Port Salut, Haiti. Myrmore
A policeman stands on guard behind a window full of bullet holes as government soldiers assault the Maute groumore
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets Carl Hatton who works on the fishing vessel Avon Valley as she visimore
A man reads a newspaper at Baumanskaya metro station in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A girl stands next to alpacas Juliette (L) and Romeo, groomed for summer season, inside an open-air enclosure more
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during an interview with French daily newspaper Le Figaro in Paris. more
Brazil's President Michel Temer reacts during a inauguration ceremony of the new Minister of Justice, Torquatomore
A girl looks at an elephant and its mahout swim at Khao Kheow Zoo in Chonburi, outside Bangkok, Thailand. REmore
次のスライドショー
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.