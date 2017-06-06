エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, that borders with the United States, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paddles a kayak to mark World Environment Day on the Niagara River, that borders with the United States, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Members of the media photograph a prototype Apple HomePod during the annual Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People attend a vigil to remember the victims of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, at Potters Field Park, in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An injured demonstrator is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows at the position of the Islamic State militants after it was hit by a rocket from an Iraqi military helicopter during fighting in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Farmer Erik Groszyk holds a rack of Tuscan Kale growing inside his hydroponic climate controlled farm, one of 10 repurposed 320-square-foot metal shipping containers where entrepreneur farmers enrolled in the "Square Roots" farming program are growing and selling a variety of greens in the parking lot of a former Pfizer factory in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl cries while looking for her mother during the first day of classes, among the 27 million students that the Department of Education says will be starting their classes in the 2017-2018 school year, at the Rosauro Almario elementary school in Tondo city, metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Boys swim in a stream during a heatwave in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips of paper used by air traffic controllers to keep track of planes during an event where U.S. President Donald Trump proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system, at the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Representative Bill Shuster (R-PA) holds strips of paper used by air traffic controllers to keep track of planes during an event where U.S. President Donald Trump proposed reforms to the U.S. air traffic control system, at the White House in Washington, DC. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Christian Mang
People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A conservative protester (R) walks past a group of anti-fascist during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Volunteer members of a primary care response team help an injured demonstrator during the 'march of the empty pots' against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Volunteer members of a primary care response team help an injured demonstrator during the 'march of the empty pots' against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A member of the Iraqi Federal police rests next to an armoured vehicle at the frontline in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
President Trump reaches back to high-five National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury before signing two bills boosting government support for law enforcement first responders, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump reaches back to high-five National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury before signing two bills boosting government support for law enforcement first responders, at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A Juventus' fan is helped to walk following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they were watching the Champions League Final match on a giant screen. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

A Juventus' fan is helped to walk following panic created by the explosion of firecrackers as they were watching the Champions League Final match on a giant screen. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino
Real Madrid players toss coach Zinedine Zidane up in the air during a victory ceremony following the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Real Madrid players toss coach Zinedine Zidane up in the air during a victory ceremony following the Champions League Final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of people take part in a candlelight vigil to mark the 28th anniversary of the crackdown of pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989, at Victoria Park in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People react as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS

Ariana Grande performs during the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford. Danny Lawson/One Love Manchester/via REUTERS
A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub

A boy reacts as medics attend to him after he was injured by crossfire during clashes between pro-government fighters and Houthi fighters in the southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub
France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza during the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

France�s Kristina Mladenovic celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain�s Garbine Muguruza during the French Open. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
British Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Peter Wilson and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley vote on a U.N. Security Council resolution to expand its North Korean blacklist after the Asian state's repeated missile tests, at the U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

British Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Peter Wilson and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley vote on a U.N. Security Council resolution to expand its North Korean blacklist after the Asian state's repeated missile tests, at the U.N. headquarters in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick during the Champions League Final. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo shoots at goal with a overhead kick during the Champions League Final. Reuters / Phil Noble Livepic
Couples take part in a competition during a mass wedding of 64 doctoral student couples at Harbin Institute of Technology, a university in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Couples take part in a competition during a mass wedding of 64 doctoral student couples at Harbin Institute of Technology, a university in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto

A man is seen on the ground after armed police officers opened fire on suspected attackers in Borough Market. REUTERS/Gabriele Sciotto
Residents cross a polluted water canal at a slum on the World Environment Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Residents cross a polluted water canal at a slum on the World Environment Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People flee as police attend to an incident near London Bridge in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man sells cleaning rags (L) with the image of Brazil's President Michel Temer reading "Coup monger" and tshirt (in Red) that reads "Elections now!" during a concert against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man sells cleaning rags (L) with the image of Brazil's President Michel Temer reading "Coup monger" and tshirt (in Red) that reads "Elections now!" during a concert against Brazil's President Michel Temer in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Displaced people carry their belongings to get away from flood during heavy rain at Nyala locality in South Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Displaced people carry their belongings to get away from flood during heavy rain at Nyala locality in South Darfur, Sudan. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby killing and injuring people, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Muslims pray at a floral tribute near London Bridge, after attackers rammed a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby killing and injuring people, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Marcelo celebrate their Champions League title at Cibeles Fountain in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Marcelo celebrate their Champions League title at Cibeles Fountain in Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/David Ryder

Protesters listen during the Trump Free Speech Rally in Portland, Oregon. REUTERS/David Ryder
An urban fox crosses the road near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An urban fox crosses the road near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
