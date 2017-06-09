Editors Choice Pictures
The sun rises over the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May waits for the result of the vote in her constituency at the count centre more
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, and Labour Party candidate Emily Thornberry gesturmore
Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russianmore
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the Infrastructure Summit with Governors and Mayors at the White Housemore
A girl protects herself from garbage and dust, raised by a gust of wind, in a slum in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUmore
A woman holds a torch while sitting next to a graffiti of 17-year-old protester Neomar Lander, the latest fatamore
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton receives her honorary degree during a commencement for Medgar Evers more
Married Hindu women tie cotton threads around a Banyan tree as they perform rituals on "Vat Savitri festival",more
Riot security forces members catch fire during riots at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's more
A boy is evacuated during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran. Omid Vahabzadeh/TIMA via REUTmore
A man carries his daughter on his back after fleeing their home due to fighting between the Iraqi forces and Imore
Workers in protective equipment are reflected in the window of a betting shop with a display inviting customermore
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with former U.S. President Barack Obama at a restaurant in Montrmore
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on himore
A Yazidi female of Sinjar Resistance Units (YBS) holds her rifle at Sinjar mountain, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
The shadow of a member of the Iraqi Army's 9th Armoured Division is seen as he opens a steel gate to a room usmore
Raphael and Mirjam (R) pose as first guests in the bedroom of the Null-Stern-Hotel (Zero-star-hotel) land art more
A disabled dog in homemade wheelchair is seen at a shelter in Tainan, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Vehicles piled on top of each other are seen at the site of fighting between the Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
A man aims his weapon toward demonstrators (not pictured)as they attack a Supreme Justice Court branch during more
The witness table where former FBI Director James Comey will face the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee and tmore
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) figmore
Brazil's President Michel Temer speaks during the ceremony of launching of the Agricultural and Livestock Planmore
An aerial view shows single-handed dinghy boats of the Optimist international class around a motorboat of a comore
A girl wears thanakha powder on her face in a Rohingya refugee camp outside Kyaukpyu in Rakhine state, Myanmarmore
Police investigate the scene of an explosion in the U.S. embassy compound in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn more
A man runs from sea spray as storms hit Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A family member of an inmate tries to stop a truck used to transfer prisoners, outside a prison where a riot tmore
Andrea Constand arrives on the third day of actor and comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial in at the Monmore
A still image taken from a video released by Armed Forces of the Philippines, shows Islamist militant leaders more
Sand artist Marc Treanor creates a work on the North Beach at Tenby Harbour, Pembrokeshire, Wales, Britain. REmore
A voter arrives with a dog at a polling station in Brighton. REUTERS/Adam Holt
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.