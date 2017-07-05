Editors Choice Pictures
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a groumore
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britamore
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grmore
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from more
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eatmore
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hambumore
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Amore
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTEmore
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock villagemore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military familiemore
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi fmore
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid more
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fallmore
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo releasemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with more
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work onmore
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/more
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Strmore
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home rumore
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally againstmore
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault amore
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya�s second-largest city.
Protesting the G20
Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.
Training the Afghan National Army
U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Deadly deluge in Japan
Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.
Trump visits Poland
President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20 summit in Germany.
Last stand in Mosul
Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.
Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress
Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.