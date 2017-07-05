エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 6日 06:35 JST

Editors Choice Pictures

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul,Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 29
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a groumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Opposition lawmaker Luis Stefanelli gestures next to fellow opposition lawmaker Leonardo Regnault after a group of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly during a session, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 29
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
A woman views Miquel Barcelo's sculpture "Gran Elefandret" at the Frieze Sculpture exhibition in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 29
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Student and grime artist MC Squintz checks his mobile phone in Edmonton, London, Britain. "Grime is energy, grime is coming together, grime is spitting flames on any riddim you touch," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
4 / 29
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militant in the old city of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 29
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board Air Force One for travel to Poland and Germany from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 29
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 29
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 29
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eatmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in the final seconds of Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 29
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hambumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
10 / 29
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 29
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Police uses a water cannon during a protest at Schanzenviertel ahead the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 29
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock villagemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
An Israeli soldier from the Home Front Command Unit takes part in an urban warfare drill inside a mock village at Tze'elim army base in Israel's Negev Desert. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
13 / 29
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 29
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military familiemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military families who have gathered for a Fourth of July picnic on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a fireworks display. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
15 / 29
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
16 / 29
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
17 / 29
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi fmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
18 / 29
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A replica of The Lady of Cao, a female mummy found at the archaeological site Huaca El Brujo, a grand pyramid of the ancient Moche pre-hispanic culture, is seen at the Ministry of Culture in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Close
19 / 29
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fallmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before the German designer Karl Lagerfeld Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
20 / 29
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS

The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo releasemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 29
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping after awarding him with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool
Close
22 / 29
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 Tuesday
Children play in a swimming pool in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
Close
23 / 29
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib

Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work onmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Members of Afghan robotics girls team which was denied entry into the United States for a competition, work on their robots in Herat province, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoib
Close
24 / 29
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
25 / 29
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Strmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A man sits in the attic of his flooded house after a flood in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 29
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home rumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Eric Thames (7) celebrates with catcher Manny Pina (9) after hitting a home run against the Baltimore Orioles in Milwaukee. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 29
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally againstmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas canister while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
28 / 29
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 Wednesday
People reach to get ice cream at an evacuation center outside the city as army troops continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
29 / 29
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 4日
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 07月 3日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

2017年 07月 1日
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

2017年 06月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya�s second-largest city.

Protesting the G20

Protesting the G20

Thousands of protesters pour into Hamburg, Germany, aiming to disrupt the G20 summit.

Training the Afghan National Army

Training the Afghan National Army

U.S. Marines train Afghan soldiers to take on a Taliban insurgency that now controls or contests some 40 percent of territory.

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

Deadly deluge in Japan

Deadly deluge in Japan

Torrential rains battered southwestern Japan, killing three people, with 100,000 ordered to evacuate their homes while rescuers searched for survivors.

Trump visits Poland

Trump visits Poland

President Donald Trump makes a brief visit to Warsaw, Poland, billed as an opportunity for him to patch up relations with European allies, en route to the G20 summit in Germany.

Last stand in Mosul

Last stand in Mosul

Iraqi forces have pushed Islamic State into a shrinking rectangle beside the Tigris river as they uproot the last militants from the Iraqi city.

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Pro-Maduro groups burst into Venezuela congress

Rowdy groups of government supporters burst into Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, injuring several lawmakers and journalists.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング