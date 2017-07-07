Editors Choice Pictures
Palestinian protesters run for cover during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest against the nearbymore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Gemore
A runner falls under Cebada Gago bulls during the first running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pammore
German riot police use water cannons against protesters during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hammore
Destroyed houses are seen at an area hit by heavy rain at Haki district in Asakura, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.more
A police water cannon sprays a protester during the demonstrations during the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. more
A U.S. Navy Corpsman and U.S. soldier take part in a helicopter Medevac exercise in Helmand province, Afghanismore
A couple kisses each other in front of a water cannon during clashes between German police and anti-G20 protesmore
Members of the Libyan army's special forces celebrate after the liberation of Islamist militants' last stronghmore
A woman rides a horse as the pack of Tour de France riders passes. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Women react during the funeral of Vanessa dos Santos, 10, who was shot dead during a violent clash between drumore
Chinese officials check the body of a suspect of telecom fraud before being deported to China, at the Internatmore
Cosplay fans take a selfie at the China International Comics Games Expo in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman has her face sprayed with water outside a shopping mall after she was affected by tear gas fired by semore
Displaced children play among the bed sheets which divide one family from another, at an evacuation centre outmore
Revellers cool off with water thrown from a balcony during the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Smore
An anti-G20 protester waves a flag in front of burning garbage outside the Rote Flora building in the alternatmore
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch ofmore
A young skim boarder heads in from the water in Oceanside, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw,more
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan pays his respects at the Hyde Park memorial on the anniversary of the 7/7 attacks imore
A rickshaw puller transports passengers through a water-logged street after heavy rain in Kolkata, India. REUTmore
A street vendor wears hats in traditional festival colours on the first day of the San Fermin festival in Pampmore
A woman from El Salvador, requesting to be identified only as "E" for her family's safety, is embraced by a famore
A man jumps over a campfire during a celebration on the traditional Ivana Kupala (Ivan the Bather) holiday, inmore
