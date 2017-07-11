Editor's Choice Pictures
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) offmore
Children play in the rebel held besieged Douma neighbourhood of Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Relatives mourn during the funeral of Palestinian Mohammad Jebril in Tekoa village near the West Bank city of more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and other Team Sky riders more
US singer Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blmore
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building fmore
A wild cow leaps over revelers in the bull ring following the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
A demonstrator gets himself on fire when he tries to hurl a molotov cocktail as others run during a protest agmore
A girl looks out from a bullet-riddled bus in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/more
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capimore
Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily press briefing at the White House inmore
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
Spain�s Rafael Nadal waves as he walks off court after losing his fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gillmore
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antmore
Everton's Wayne Rooney poses with the club shirt after a press conference in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil more
Pieces of ice are seen for sale in al-Fardos district in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Spectators watch Spain�s Rafael Nadal's fourth round match against Luxembourg�s Gilles Muller at Wimbledon in more
A teenager flies a kite during a kite battle where player will try to cut the kite line of others using a mixtmore
Burned ornaments lie among charred trees near Camp Whittier outside Santa Ynez, California. Mike Eliason/Santamore
A villager throws a chicken towards the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering during the Kasada ceremony in Promore
Nine-year-old Anhinga Benally, who is a Navajo junior girls' jingle competitor, prepares to dance on the firstmore
A sparrow is being fed at a hospital for wild birds in Hortobagy National Park, Hungary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
An IT employee takes off his shoes as he prepares to sleep in a capsule bed unit at Xiangshui Space during hismore
A wild cow charges at a reveller in the bullring following the fifth running of the bulls at the San Fermin femore
An Indian security force personnel is seen through a broken windshield of a vehicle at the site of a gunbattlemore
Britain's Prince William, Patron of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, speaks with Ken Wilkinson, Battle omore
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi attends an event to announce victory over Islamic State in Mosul, Iraq. Rmore
American League outfielder Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates and is doused with Gamore
Lighthouse keepers Pedro Pacheco (L), Pedro Sousa (R) and Luis Silva check inside the lighthouse of Berlenga imore
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Indigenous riders race in the bareback relay involving one rider lapping the track three times on three different horses. Races are won and lost on how quickly and smoothly the rider can leap off one horse and up onto the next without spooking the highly-strung thoroughbreds.
Close-up of Jupiter
A look at Jupiter, the solar system's largest planet, a gargantuan ball of gas -- mostly hydrogen and helium -- 11 times the diameter of Earth with more than twice as much mass as all the other planets combined.
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
Preserved brains found in Spanish grave
Archaeologists excavating a Spanish Civil War-era mass grave have found the naturally preserved brains of 45 people, eight decades after they were shot and buried on a hillside.
MLB All-Star Game
Baseball's biggest stars compete at the 2017 All-Star Game in Miami.
Mayweather and McGregor face off
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming Mayweather vs McGregor fight.