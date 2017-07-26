Editors Choice Pictures
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Senator John McCain (R-AZ), recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returninmore
A Yazidi boy, 12-year-old Imad Tammo rescued from Islamic State militants by the Iraqi army, draws in Sina neimore
A protester shouts at President Donald Trump (bottom R) as he is removed from his rally with supporters in an more
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam Khmore
A high-rise residential tower is pictured behind old residential buildings in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Simore
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound knmore
President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National more
A baby macaque monkey drinks water from a tap on a hot day at a zoo in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China. REUTEmore
Vehicles that were destroyed by a burning wildfire are seen near a damaged home in Carros, near Nice, France. more
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk, 21, who is transgender, prepares for her boxing match at the Rajadamore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Muay Thai boxer Nong Rose Baan Charoensuk (R), 21, who is transgender, kicks Priewpak Sorjor Wichit-Padrew durmore
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in Lomore
An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUmore
Opposition supporters carry a flag with a cartoon of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while attending a ramore
A Hezbollah member kisses the coffin of Hezbollah fighter Mohammed Chouaib, during his funeral in Toul villagemore
U.S. musician Macy Gray performs at the Jazzaldia Festival in San Sebastian, Spain. REUTERS/Vincent West
Cast member Rihanna poses at the European premiere of "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" in London.more
Tourists look smoke that rises from trees at a forest fire on La Croix-Valmer from Cavalaire-sur-Mer, near Saimore
People are seen amid debris at a damaged site in Arbin, a town in Damascus countryside, Syria. REUTERS/Bassam more
A man pours water on his face to cool off from hot weather in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Singer Bono of Irish band U2 and co-founder of ONE organization and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French Presidmore
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTmore
President Trump speaks to departing White House interns as he poses for a photograph with them in the East Roomore
A mural illustrating electronic appliances is seen on a wall of a shop in Hamarweyne district of Mogadishu, Somore
A Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water on a wildfire which burns a forest in Carros, near Nice, France. more
次のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
その他のスライドショー
Protesting Trump's military transgender ban
Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes
The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations
Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.
Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim
Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.
Smuggled animals
From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.
From Russia with love
Scenes of romance on the streets of Russia.