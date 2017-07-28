エディション:
Editors Choice Pictures

A special forces soldier tries to convince Julio Lopez, carrying a knife in his hand, not to jump off the "Tree of Life" metal sculpture to commit suicide, in Managua, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

2017年 7月 28日
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2017年 7月 28日
Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

2017年 7月 28日
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' held at an international passenger terminal located on Sydney Harbour in Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

2017年 7月 27日
A supporter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passes out after the Supreme Court's decision to disqualify Sharif in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2017年 7月 28日
Firefighters work to put out a fire caused by lightning strikes in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

2017年 7月 28日
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

2017年 7月 28日
President Trump awards the Medal of Valor to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Crystal Griner during a ceremony recognizing the first responders to the June 14 shooting involving Congressman Steve Scalise at the White House. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2017年 7月 28日
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for the Performing Arts during opera's final dress rehearsal in Beijing. The opera, adapted from a novel of the same name, tells the story of the Red Army on the long march, and will have its premiere as the country marks the 90th anniversary of the founding of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2017年 7月 27日
A stray dog stands amidst consecrated idols of snakes during the Hindu festival of Nag Panchami, which is celebrated by worshipping snakes to honour the serpent god, inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

2017年 7月 28日
Burned trees are seen on a hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var department, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

2017年 7月 27日
Young Hindu priests take a holy bath together as part of a ritual during the sacred thread festival at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus take holy baths and change their sacred threads, also known as janai, for protection and purification during the festival. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2017年 7月 28日
A girl stands by jerrycans on a street where a charity tanker truck delivers free drinking water, amid a cholera outbreak, in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2017年 7月 27日
Amphibious vehicles drive in formation past the Russian missile cruiser Moskva during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov

2017年 7月 28日
Young Palestinians crawl under an obstacle during a military-style exercise at a Hamas summer camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2017年 7月 28日
Girls rest on stairs at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference (ChinaJoy) in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

2017年 7月 27日
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2017年 7月 28日
Members of the Asayish security force walk on debris of damaged buildings in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

2017年 7月 28日
Everton�s Wayne Rooney misses a chance to score against MFK Ruzomberok. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

2017年 7月 28日
A Palestinian vendor sells snacks on a beach during a power cut as he uses battery-powered lights in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2017年 7月 27日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits war graves to pay respects to war dead for the 64th anniversary of the armistice which ended the Korean War. KCNA/via REUTERS

2017年 7月 28日
A woman looks at an ancient Greek statue of Apoxyomenos at the Apoxyomen Museum in Mali Losinj, Croatia. The statue, which according to the museum's staff is the most valuable art piece in Croatia, is on display at its own purpose-built museum on Losinj island. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

2017年 7月 27日
Mothers and relatives of children born with microcephaly protest against the government, demanding more support, in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Josemar Goncalves

2017年 7月 28日
F/A-18 aircraft are seen on the flight deck of the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier anchored off Stokes Bay in the Solent, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

2017年 7月 28日
2017年 07月 28日
2017年 07月 27日
2017年 07月 26日
2017年 07月 25日

