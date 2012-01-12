Editor's choice
Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of themore
Spain's Nani Roma and co-pilot Michel Perin of France drive their Mini Monster during the 10th stage of the fourth South American edition of the Dakar Rally 2012 from Iquique to Arica, in Chile, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jerome Prevot/Pool
Anti-riot police take cover behind shields after residents threw a Molotov cocktail during the demolition omore
Anti-riot police take cover behind shields after residents threw a Molotov cocktail during the demolition of shanties in Corazon De Jesus village in San Juan city, metro Manila, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Models present creations from the Coven collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Januarmore
Models present creations from the Coven collection during Fashion Rio Winter 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police stand guard as people protest in the Algerian town of Laghouat, south of the capital Algiers, Jmore
Riot police stand guard as people protest in the Algerian town of Laghouat, south of the capital Algiers, January 11, 2012, where a dispute over housing sparked demonstrations which have been continuing for over a week. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti address a news conference after talkmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti address a news conference after talks in Berlin, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousandmore
An employee demonstrates a "Police Pad" at the Algorithm factory in Tbilisi January 11, 2012. Five thousand police officers will receive portable field computers, equipped with features that will assist them with their work, assembled at this factory, according to local media. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Aagje Vanwalleghem of Belgium (L) performs on the balance beam in the Women's Artistic Qualification event more
Aagje Vanwalleghem of Belgium (L) performs on the balance beam in the Women's Artistic Qualification event at the International Gymnastics competition in east London January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A policeman walks past the car belonging to Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan at a blast sitemore
A policeman walks past the car belonging to Iranian nuclear scientist Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan at a blast site outside a university in northern Tehran January 11, 2012. REUTERS/IIPA/Sajad Safari
The bow section of the stricken container ship Rena remains above water after the stern broke off and sank more
The bow section of the stricken container ship Rena remains above water after the stern broke off and sank about 14 nautical miles from Tauranga on the east coast of New Zealand's North Island January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Svitzer/Handout
Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO omore
Will.i.am holds his Intel-powered ultrabook like a boom box as he leaves Paul Otellini, president and CEO of Intel Corporation, during Otellini's keynote address at the 2012 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 10, 2012 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Municipal workers remove a trolley carrying garbage at Sangam, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad Janmore
Municipal workers remove a trolley carrying garbage at Sangam, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A policeman stands guard as Shi'ite pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Dmore
A policeman stands guard as Shi'ite pilgrims walk to the holy city of Kerbala to mark Arbain in Baghdad's Doura District January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
A man holds a sign reading "Obama Bin Lyin'" before a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidatemore
A man holds a sign reading "Obama Bin Lyin'" before a campaign rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney in Columbia, South Carolina January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Shoppers in their underwear search for items at a Desigual store in Lyon, France, January 11, 2012. REUTERmore
Shoppers in their underwear search for items at a Desigual store in Lyon, France, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing hismore
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman hold up signs bearing his name at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
(front L-R) Spain's Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz, Treasury and Public Administration Minister Crimore
(front L-R) Spain's Interior Minister Jorge Fernandez Diaz, Treasury and Public Administration Minister Cristobal Montoro, Justice Minister Alberto Ruiz Gallardon, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidency and Government Spokeswoman Soraya Saenz de Santamaria and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy react after Parliament voted in favour of their austerity plan at Parliament in Madrid January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Manchester City's Samir Nasri (L) gestures to Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during their English League Cup more
Manchester City's Samir Nasri (L) gestures to Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during their English League Cup semi-final, first leg soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti checks his phone during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Amore
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti checks his phone during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man writes Chinese characters on a footpath using water and a brush in central Beijing January 11, 2012. more
A man writes Chinese characters on a footpath using water and a brush in central Beijing January 11, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during a surprise appearance at a rally in Umayyad more
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during a surprise appearance at a rally in Umayyad Square in Damascus January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Wael Hmedan-Presidential Palace
Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Obama before he departs for a daymore
Angelina Jolie is seen in the Oval Office during a meeting with President Obama before he departs for a day trip to Chicago, from the South Lawn of the White House, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A resident carries his belongings as he is evacuated from his home in a landslide prone neighborhood of Saumore
A resident carries his belongings as he is evacuated from his home in a landslide prone neighborhood of Saupcaia, northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the more
A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the Jungfrau Railways, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, in the Bernese Oberland January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Construction workers are seen installing steel structures for a joint wind energy project between Germany amore
Construction workers are seen installing steel structures for a joint wind energy project between Germany and Costa Rica, during a visit by Germany's Economic Cooperation and Development Minister Dirk Niebel, in Salitral de Santa Ana, west of San Jose, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
A selection of our best photos from the last 48 hours.
