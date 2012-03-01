エディション:
日本

Editor's Choice

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Students scramble as police charge towards them to disperse their protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Students scramble as police charge towards them to disperse their protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
1 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A view of the tornado damaged Hilton Hotel in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
2 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

New York Police Department officers arrest a member of the Occupy Wall St movement during a "national day of action" demonstration by the movement in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Carissa Westfall helps salvage products from Nature's Sunshine Health Foods store in Branson, Missouri, February 29, 2012. Powerful storms that spawned tornadoes ripped through the U.S. Midwest, killing at least six people in an Illinois town, three more in Missouri, and smashing homes and businesses in six states. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Close
4 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. India's economic growth slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the three months to December, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. India's economic growth slowed to its weakest annual pace in almost three years in the three months to December, as high interest rates and rising input costs constrained investment and manufacturing. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop assistant. Perez's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court-ordered eviction suspended until March 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments although she has work as a petrol station shop assistant. Perez's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court-ordered eviction suspended until March 14. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Close
6 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of hisFall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Models present creations by Belgian designer Dries Van Noten as part of hisFall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
7 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

The body of a dead man, with a rifle next to him, lies in a field after a shootout with police on the outskirts of Monterrey February 28, 2012. According to local media, 11 people were killed in different violent incidents in the city. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Close
8 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A man confronts hooded protesters who were vandalising a bank facility during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
9 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth views the interior of the refurbished East Wing of Somerset House at King's College in London February 29, 2012. The Queen is celebrating her sixtieth anniversary as Regent in 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/POOL

Close
10 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement stands in front of New York Police Department officers guarding a Bank of America branch during a "national day of action" demonstration in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A member of the Occupy Wall St movement stands in front of New York Police Department officers guarding a Bank of America branch during a "national day of action" demonstration in New York February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tokyo February 29, 2012. Tokyo has received a snowfall of about 2 cm (0.79 inches) on Wednesday. The unusual snowfall in February has caused more than 300 cases of snow-related traffic accidents in the city, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A pedestrian walks on a snow-covered street in Tokyo February 29, 2012. Tokyo has received a snowfall of about 2 cm (0.79 inches) on Wednesday. The unusual snowfall in February has caused more than 300 cases of snow-related traffic accidents in the city, local media reported. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. More than 1,000 soldiers graduated after two month of training, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Soldiers march during their graduation ceremony at a military base in Kirkuk, 250 km (155 miles) north of Baghdad, February 29, 2012. More than 1,000 soldiers graduated after two month of training, an Iraqi army source said. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

Close
13 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Two Iranian women talk at a corner of a square in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Two Iranian women talk at a corner of a square in northern Tehran February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
14 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A woman looks on while shopping in a bazaar in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. For months now, Iranians have endured economic hardship, political repression and international isolation as the authorities refuse to halt sensitive nuclear work as demanded by the U.N. Security Council. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A woman looks on while shopping in a bazaar in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. For months now, Iranians have endured economic hardship, political repression and international isolation as the authorities refuse to halt sensitive nuclear work as demanded by the U.N. Security Council. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
15 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

England's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Holland's Robin Van Persie during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

England's Gary Cahill (top) challenges Holland's Robin Van Persie during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
16 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Gul Bibi, the mother of Abdul Saboor, the chief suspect in the murder of two U.S. officers at the Interior Ministry, speaks during an interview in Salang district, Parwan province, February 28, 2012. Family and friends are baffled how a policeman who grew up in one of Afghanistan's most peaceful areas may have carried out the high-profile murder of two U.S. officers that has rattled NATO and the Kabul government. Picture taken...more

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Gul Bibi, the mother of Abdul Saboor, the chief suspect in the murder of two U.S. officers at the Interior Ministry, speaks during an interview in Salang district, Parwan province, February 28, 2012. Family and friends are baffled how a policeman who grew up in one of Afghanistan's most peaceful areas may have carried out the high-profile murder of two U.S. officers that has rattled NATO and the Kabul government. Picture taken February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Close
17 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A man looks at electoral posters while standing at the corner of a square in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. Iranians will vote on Friday in a parliamentary election that is a contest between loyalists to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and allies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A man looks at electoral posters while standing at the corner of a square in northern Tehran February 29, 2012. Iranians will vote on Friday in a parliamentary election that is a contest between loyalists to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and allies of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
18 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi crosses her hands while addressing the media after meeting European parliamentarians in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Myanmar's opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi crosses her hands while addressing the media after meeting European parliamentarians in Yangon February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
19 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

People pray by the coffin of a member of the Free Syrian Army, who was killed by "Al Chabiha" or armed civilians loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al Assad, during a funeral near the northern city of Idlib February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
20 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

U.S. singer Erykah Badu speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2012. Badu's scheduled concert on Wednesday has been cancelled, following public outcry after a photograph of her with tattoos with the Arabic word for "Allah" was published in Malaysia's daily The Star, reported The New Straits Times. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

U.S. singer Erykah Badu speaks during a news conference in Kuala Lumpur February 29, 2012. Badu's scheduled concert on Wednesday has been cancelled, following public outcry after a photograph of her with tattoos with the Arabic word for "Allah" was published in Malaysia's daily The Star, reported The New Straits Times. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
21 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A Palestinian man (L) holds an umbrella as another exits through Jaffa Gate on a stormy day in Jerusalem's Old City February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

A Palestinian man (L) holds an umbrella as another exits through Jaffa Gate on a stormy day in Jerusalem's Old City February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
22 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez more

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

Friends and family members mourn as the coffin of 15-year-old Jessica Garcia Pena is lowered into the ground at a cemetery on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez February 28, 2012. Garcia Pena, who had been missing for a year and a half, was found dead in the Juarez Valley a few weeks ago alongside the remains of 17-year-old Lizbeth Garcia Aviles and 15-year-old Adriana Guerrero, according to local media. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Close
23 / 24
2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

People pass in front of a fire set by protesters during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2012年 3月 1日 Thursday

People pass in front of a fire set by protesters during a protest against spending cuts in public education in Barcelona February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
24 / 24

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice シェア
最初に戻る
次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice
他の写真を見る

その他のスライドショー »

Republicans face town hall protests

All Collections

Republicans face town hall protests

9:30am JST

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

9:20am JST

Best of the BRIT Awards

All Collections

Best of the BRIT Awards

8:55am JST

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

6:20am JST

Distant planets

All Collections

Distant planets

5:05am JST

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

4:00am JST

Escape from Islamic State

All Collections

Escape from Islamic State

3:16am JST

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

All Collections

Inside the escape tunnels of Islamic State

2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday

他の写真を見る »