Editor's Choice

<p>A rescue worker assists a relative of a dead miner as she passes out at the mine in Angelopolis, 52 km (32.3 miles) from Medell&iacute;n March 8, 2012. Nine miners were trapped inside the coal mine after water flooded the mine, according to the police. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

A rescue worker assists a relative of a dead miner as she passes out at the mine in Angelopolis, 52 km (32.3 miles) from Medellín March 8, 2012. Nine miners were trapped inside the coal mine after water flooded the mine, according to the police. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

<p>Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul March 8, 2012. Afghanistan opened its first female-only internet cafe on Thursday, hoping to give women a chance to connect to the world without verbal and sexual harassment and free from the unwanted gazes of their countrymen. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul March 8, 2012. Afghanistan opened its first female-only internet cafe on Thursday, hoping to give women a chance to connect to the world without verbal and sexual harassment and free from the unwanted gazes of their countrymen. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

<p>An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

<p>Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

<p>A woman lies on an operating table during a facelift surgery at a private plastic surgery clinic in Budapest, March 1, 2012. Hungary, where medical costs are relatively low with high level of service, is a favourite destination for medical tourism, including plastic surgeries. Picture taken March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

A woman lies on an operating table during a facelift surgery at a private plastic surgery clinic in Budapest, March 1, 2012. Hungary, where medical costs are relatively low with high level of service, is a favourite destination for medical tourism, including plastic surgeries. Picture taken March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

<p>Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Hindu priest Babulal jumps out of a fire to signify the burning of the demoness Holika during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival at village Phalen, near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 8, 2012. Holi in Phalen starts on the first day of the full moon where a Hindu mythological story will be re-enacted to symbolize the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A man walks at an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi prefecture March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disasters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

A man walks at an area damaged by the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Natori, Miyagi prefecture March 8, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the disasters. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>Israeli soldiers (L) stand guard as a man dressed as a clown juggles during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Israeli soldiers (L) stand guard as a man dressed as a clown juggles during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 8 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Female ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional costumes walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the second plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, on International Women's Day in Beijing March 8, 2012. A total of 637 female delegates, making up 21.33 percent of a total of 2,978 delegates, attended the annual NPC, which is held from March 5 to 14, according to local media. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Female ethnic minority delegates wearing traditional costumes walk towards the Great Hall of the People for the second plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, on International Women's Day in Beijing March 8, 2012. A total of 637 female delegates, making up 21.33 percent of a total of 2,978 delegates, attended the annual NPC, which is held from March 5 to 14, according to local media. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Models rest backstage during the Plataforma K fashion event in Barranquilla March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Models rest backstage during the Plataforma K fashion event in Barranquilla March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

<p>Villagers help others to get on the roof of a temple to get a clear view of Hindu priest Babulal, who is going to walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika), during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 8, 2012. Holi in Phalen is marked on the first day of the full moon, re-enacting a Hindu mythological story by the burning of a pyre of wood, symbolising the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Villagers help others to get on the roof of a temple to get a clear view of Hindu priest Babulal, who is going to walk through the bonfire (signifying the burning of the demoness Holika), during a ritual to mark the first day of the Holi spring festival, at village Phalen near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 8, 2012. Holi in Phalen is marked on the first day of the full moon, re-enacting a Hindu mythological story by the burning of a pyre of wood, symbolising the victory of good over evil, according to local media. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>Fans of Brazil's Corinthians cheer before their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Nacional at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Fans of Brazil's Corinthians cheer before their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Paraguay's Nacional at Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts after receiving a heavy bunch of flowers during a visit to the Cathedral in Leicester, central England March 8, 2012. Flag-waving crowds of Britons lined the streets and politicians proffered gushing praise as Queen Elizabeth launched a nationwide tour of her realm on Thursday to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth reacts after receiving a heavy bunch of flowers during a visit to the Cathedral in Leicester, central England March 8, 2012. Flag-waving crowds of Britons lined the streets and politicians proffered gushing praise as Queen Elizabeth launched a nationwide tour of her realm on Thursday to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Activists, accused of working for unlicensed non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and receiving illegal foreign funds, stand in a cage during the opening of their trial in Cairo March 8, 2012. An Egyptian judge said on Thursday he was delaying until April 10 the trial of civil society activists including 16 Americans accused of receiving illegal foreign funds and pursuing their pro-democracy activities without a licence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Activists, accused of working for unlicensed non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and receiving illegal foreign funds, stand in a cage during the opening of their trial in Cairo March 8, 2012. An Egyptian judge said on Thursday he was delaying until April 10 the trial of civil society activists including 16 Americans accused of receiving illegal foreign funds and pursuing their pro-democracy activities without a licence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

A pair of elderly couples view the ocean and waves along the beach in La Jolla, California March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>French riot police push back demonstrators waiting for Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, who will hold a campaign rally in Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert, central France, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

French riot police push back demonstrators waiting for Nicolas Sarkozy, France's President and UMP party candidate for the 2012 French presidential elections, who will hold a campaign rally in Saint-Just-Saint-Rambert, central France, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

<p>Maria Jose Cristerna (R) serves lunch to her four children and partner David Pena at their home in Guadalajara February 7, 2012. Cristerna, 36, a mother, tattoo artist and former lawyer, is dubbed "Vampire Woman" but prefers to be identified as "Jaguar Woman". She had her first tattoo when she was 14 and decided to physically transform herself after having gone through 10 years of domestic violence in her first marriage. Women in Mexico celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Maria Jose Cristerna (R) serves lunch to her four children and partner David Pena at their home in Guadalajara February 7, 2012. Cristerna, 36, a mother, tattoo artist and former lawyer, is dubbed "Vampire Woman" but prefers to be identified as "Jaguar Woman". She had her first tattoo when she was 14 and decided to physically transform herself after having gone through 10 years of domestic violence in her first marriage. Women in Mexico celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

<p>Floodwaters inundate the Forbes Rugby Club, about 300km (186 miles) west of Sydney, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anita Redfern </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Floodwaters inundate the Forbes Rugby Club, about 300km (186 miles) west of Sydney, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anita Redfern

<p>Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith goes flying as he tries to steal the ball from Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's championship basketball game at the 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Louisville Cardinals guard Russ Smith goes flying as he tries to steal the ball from Marquette Golden Eagles guard Junior Cadougan (5) during the first half of their NCAA men's championship basketball game at the 2012 Big East Tournament in New York, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand together as they arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's annual parliament, in Beijing March 8, 2012. China's parliament unveiled legislation on Thursday to solidify police powers to secretly hold dissidents and other suspects of state security crimes, a year after a spasm of clandestine detentions drew international condemnation. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand together as they arrive at the Great Hall of the People for a session of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's annual parliament, in Beijing March 8, 2012. China's parliament unveiled legislation on Thursday to solidify police powers to secretly hold dissidents and other suspects of state security crimes, a year after a spasm of clandestine detentions drew international condemnation. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by members of the public as she arrives at Leicester station, in Leicester in central England March 8, 2012. Flag-waving crowds of Britons lined the streets and politicians proffered gushing praise as Queen Elizabeth launched a nationwide tour of her realm on Thursday to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by members of the public as she arrives at Leicester station, in Leicester in central England March 8, 2012. Flag-waving crowds of Britons lined the streets and politicians proffered gushing praise as Queen Elizabeth launched a nationwide tour of her realm on Thursday to celebrate her Diamond Jubilee. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci </p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

2012年 3月 9日 Friday

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem March 8, 2012. Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia, as recounted in the Book of Esther. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

