Editor's choice

Attorney Gloria Allred (not pictured) holds the passport of Canadian model Jenna Talackova during a news conference in Los Angeles, California April 3, 2012. Talackova, a transgender beauty queen who was dropped from the Miss Universe Canada competition by pageant representatives, has been given the green light to go by the Donald Trump-led Miss Universe Organization. The 23-year-old will, however, need to prove that she meets the "legal gender recognition requirements of Canada", according to local media. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni