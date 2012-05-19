Editor's Choice
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seen on a screen televised from their headquarters in Menlo Park moments after their IPO launch in New York May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande stand after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
U.S. President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande stand after their bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
A woman holding a banner that reads. "Your benefits, Our crisis. Another world is possible" takes part in a protest against capitalism and austerity measures implemented to tackle the euro zone crisis outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Madrid May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Susana VERA
A woman holding a banner that reads. "Your benefits, Our crisis. Another world is possible" takes part in a protest against capitalism and austerity measures implemented to tackle the euro zone crisis outside the headquarters of the European Commission in Madrid May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Susana VERA
U.S. Army soldiers of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog prepare to hit golf balls from the rooftop of a building at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
U.S. Army soldiers of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog prepare to hit golf balls from the rooftop of a building at Combat Outpost (COP) Boston in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy performs the weekly Friday prayers on a pavement fence during an anti-government rally in Sanaa May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy performs the weekly Friday prayers on a pavement fence during an anti-government rally in Sanaa May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Protesters carry a giant Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters in Beirut May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Protesters carry a giant Syrian opposition flag during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and in solidarity with Syria's anti-government protesters in Beirut May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
A police officer pushes back protesters during a march leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police officer pushes back protesters during a march leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
An employee walks on solar panels at a solar power plant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An employee walks on solar panels at a solar power plant in Aksu, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A migrant from Central America performs as he waits for a freight train after taking part in a protest in Lecheria, Tultitlan, state of Mexico, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A migrant from Central America performs as he waits for a freight train after taking part in a protest in Lecheria, Tultitlan, state of Mexico, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Cast members Inge Maux (L) and Peter Kazungu pose during a photocall for the film "Paradies:Liebe", by director Ulrich Seidl, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Cast members Inge Maux (L) and Peter Kazungu pose during a photocall for the film "Paradies:Liebe", by director Ulrich Seidl, in competition at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic during their match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Rohingya people beg outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya people beg outside a mosque after Friday prayers in Sittwe May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Members of the Free Syrian Army take part in a military exercise inside a damaged and abandoned building in Khalidiya area in Homs May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Members of the Free Syrian Army take part in a military exercise inside a damaged and abandoned building in Khalidiya area in Homs May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thair al-Khalidi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Dominican family of Haitian origin stops while walking through the forest, just off the road called La Internacional that divides the island of Hispaniola into the Dominican Republic to the east, and Haiti to the west, near Los Arroyos May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
British soccer player and London 2012 Olympic Games ambassador David Beckham reacts after lighting the Olympic torch with a cauldron after arriving at RNAS Culdrose base near Helston in Cornwall, south west England May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British soccer player and London 2012 Olympic Games ambassador David Beckham reacts after lighting the Olympic torch with a cauldron after arriving at RNAS Culdrose base near Helston in Cornwall, south west England May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Internally displaced Congolese people wait to be registered at the Mugunga IDP camp near Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the second day's play in the first cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members read newspapers as they wait in a queue outside the ground before the second day's play in the first cricket test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's cricket ground in London May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown
New York Yankees runner Curtis Granderson is forced out at the plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Ryan Hanigan (L) as he tries to score with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
New York Yankees runner Curtis Granderson is forced out at the plate by Cincinnati Reds catcher Ryan Hanigan (L) as he tries to score with the bases loaded in the sixth inning of their MLB Interleague baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Relatives of inmates from La Planta prison react as the inmates are evacuated in buses from the jail in Caracas May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Relatives of inmates from La Planta prison react as the inmates are evacuated in buses from the jail in Caracas May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)
A child looks on while being carried by her mother as she carries water pitchers on her head after filling them from a water tanker supplied by the local municipality in the Baramura hill range on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey (INDIA - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT)
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Prince Harry before a lunch for overseas royalty hosted by Queen Elizabeth to mark her Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle in southern England May 18, 2012. REUTERSJohn Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Prince William (R) and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to Prince Harry before a lunch for overseas royalty hosted by Queen Elizabeth to mark her Diamond Jubilee at Windsor Castle in southern England May 18, 2012. REUTERSJohn Stillwell/Pool
The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The sun rises behind the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park before the company's IPO launch, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Tamang women, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal, applaud during their sit-in protest organized by Tamang National Liberation Front in-front of the constitution assembly building in Kathmandu May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tamang women, an ethnic indigenous group living in Nepal, applaud during their sit-in protest organized by Tamang National Liberation Front in-front of the constitution assembly building in Kathmandu May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A protester is detained by police during a march leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester is detained by police during a march leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer