Editor's Choice

A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolising a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People attend a training session at the FLN movement (North Liberation Forces) camp in Sevare September 24, 2012. The FLN is a part of a militia which trains youths from all over the country and operates in government-controlled areas run by current and former Malian soldiers. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Protesters surround Police vans close to Spain's Parliament during a demostration in Madrid, September 25, 2012. Police prepared on Tuesday for anti-austerity demonstrations in Spain's capital ahead of the government's tough 2013 budget that will cut into social services as the country teeters on the brink of a bailout. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Locals take a bath at a stone spout in Lalitpur September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Locals take a bath at a stone spout in Lalitpur September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man paints a wall surrounding a village on the outskirts of Beijing September 25, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Bulgarian Roma women react as an excavator demolishes their house in a Roma suburb in the town of Maglizh, some 260km (161miles) east of Sofia September 25, 2012. Municipal authorities started demolishing some 30 illegally built shacks and houses in the suburb on Tuesday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An officer looks at a candidate as she does push-ups during the selection process for a professional contract in the Russian army, at a recruitment centre in the southern Russian city of Stavropol September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
A police officer (C) climbs out of an opening in a fence holding body armour, during a search for the remains of homicide victims in Las Margaritas, Ciudad Quetzal, on the outskirts of Guatemala City September 25, 2012. Authorities began searching for victims of "vigilante" murders that occurred over two years ago, after receiving inside information from an anonymous source, according to a public ministry official and local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Artist Murad Subai paints pictures of political figures, as part of "The Walls Remember" campaign he has launched to put focus on people who have disappeared in what is known as the forced disappearance, in Sanaa September 12, 2012. Yemenis are using street art to lobby the government to tell what happened to hundreds of people who disappeared in years of political turmoil, but even their images on the walls have troubled powerful figures who sought to remove the graffiti. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Female soldiers of the special warfare command parachute to the ground during a demonstration on the eve of the Armed Forces Day anniversary at the Gyeryong military headquarters in Gyeryong, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy forces out Toronto Blue Jays base runner Yan Gomes (68) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Smith
Carlos Tiberio Ramirez, one of the leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang talks to inmates during the Day of the Virgin of Mercy celebrations at the female prison in San Salvador September 24, 2012. About 2008 female inmates, 40% of them belonging to the MS-13 and 18 Street (Mara 18) gangs, interacted with their families as part of the celebrations for the Day of the Virgin of Mercy, the patron Saint of prisoners, local media reported. During the event, the spokesmen and leaders of the two largest gangs in the country, MS-13 and 18st, gave a news conference to mark the 200-days of an unprecedented truce signed on March 19, that authorities say has cut the homicide rate in half in just four months. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A woman walks through foam, caused by heavy winds and stormy seas, on a coastal path in the town of Portstewart in Northern Ireland September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children of the Nueva Jerusalen (New Jerusalem) sect stand outside the school where their elder siblings are attending class as police stand guard in La Injertada in Michoacan state September 24, 2012. Children of the Nueva Jerusalen sect went back to school, after a confrontation between conservative and more reformist members of the religious community and the local government that lasted a month and caused the destruction of a school. The more radical members of the cult reject public education, computers and text books as well as uniforms mandated by the ministry of education. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
New York police officers look at a man dressed as Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a protest against Ahmadinejad outside the Warwick Hotel in New York September 25, 2012. Ahmadinejad is staying at the hotel during his visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Jazmin Lopez dances during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. Lopez, hit by a car when she was two, dances for recreation and as a form of expression. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Friends and colleagues of Greater Manchester Police officers Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes walk to a vigil near the spot where they were shot and killed in Hattersley near Manchester, northern England September 25, 2012. Dale Cregan, 29, is charged with the murders of Bone and Hughes on September 18, as well as the murders of Mark and David Short. REUTERS/Phil Noble
European team captain Jose Maria Olazabal waits for team members to join him for a group photo during the 39th Ryder Cup golf matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People hold umbrellas as they walk during heavy rain in Bangkok September 25, 2012. Thailand Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain in central and east of Thailand, expected till Thursday, during the country's monsoon season. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A 4-year-old lion stands inside a private roadside zoo in Novi Pazar September 22, 2012. Three lions Ivan, Cornel and Lepa were acquired from the Belgrade Zoo by a private person in 2009, before the Serbian legislation that prohibits possession of dangerous wild animals came into force in 2010. The Serbian CITES management and enforcement authority confiscated the animals and asked Four Paws Animal Welfare Foundation to transfer them to Africa. Four Paws on September 25, 2012 will release the three lions from Serbia and two tigers from Germany in Lionsrock Big Cats Sanctuary in South Africa. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout
Soldiers of the special warfare command give a demonstration on the eve of the Armed Forces Day anniversary at the Gyeryong military headquarters in Gyeryong, about 140 km (87 miles) south of Seoul September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Bangladesh's Mohammad Ashraful is clean bowled by Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir during their Twenty20 World Cup cricket match in Pallekele September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A demonstrator struggles with Spanish National Police riot officers outside the the Spanish parliament in Madrid September 25, 2012. Protesters clashed with police in Spain's capital on Tuesday as the government prepares a new round of unpopular austerity measures for the 2013 budget that will be announced on Thursday. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Policemen stand next to evidence markers at a crime scene in a working class neighbourhood in Monterrey September 25, 2012. Unknown assailants attacked three men in a drive-by shooting killing one and leaving the other two severely injured, local media reported. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril