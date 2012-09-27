Editor's Choice
A group of Team Europe golf fans watch along the fourth fairway during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cmore
A group of Team Europe golf fans watch along the fourth fairway during a practice round at the 39th Ryder Cup matches at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma squmore
A group of riot policemen is engulfed in flames after protesters threw petrol bombs in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labor strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months on Wednesday. The officers escaped with little to no injuries. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labmore
A protester sits atop a police fence outside the parliament in Athens' Syntagma square during a 24-hour labour strike September 26, 2012. Greek police fired teargas at hooded youths hurling petrol bombs and stones as tens of thousands took to the streets in Greece's biggest anti-austerity demonstration in months on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dremore
Debutantes Maria Austin, Amelia Simmons, Sophie Bonello, Zoe Rawson, and Georgina Riddle (L-R) attend a dress-fitting for Queen Charlotte's Ball in central London July 25, 2012. Maria, 20, studies drama and theatre studies at Royal Holloway, and would like to either become a classical actor or go into business development. She says she was attracted to take part in the London Season partly because of the work the girls do in charity fundraising. "A lot of my friends went over to Malawi and Cambodia and did something worthwhile, and I wanted to have the chance to give something back a little bit, so I was really interested in the charity side of it," she said. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the crowning event of the London Season, a programme for a hand-picked group of girls from rich backgrounds, normally between 17 and 20 years old, involving meetings with aristocracy, etiquette classes, and charity fund-raising. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Indian policewoman scuffle with Kashmiri student protesters during a sit-in protest in Srinagar September 2more
Indian policewoman scuffle with Kashmiri student protesters during a sit-in protest in Srinagar September 26, 2012. Indian police in Srinagar on Wednesday used batons to disperse a sit-in protest by female Kashmiri nursing students outside the old secretariat complex. The students were protesting against the results of their third year examinations in which most of the students failed. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (R) greets supporters during a campaign ralmore
Venezuela's opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles (R) greets supporters during a campaign rally in Maracay, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Caracas September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus (R) is caught in a rundown by Oakland Athletics shortstop Stephen Drew (L) in tmore
Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus (R) is caught in a rundown by Oakland Athletics shortstop Stephen Drew (L) in the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp
U.S. Marines practice door-breaching as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAmore
U.S. Marines practice door-breaching as they train to be members of a Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team (FAST) unit at a training ground in Chesapeake, Virginia, September 25, 2012. Marine Corps officials say the intense training done at this site is imperative to ensure the young Marines will be ready to respond to threats against U.S. facilities on a moment's notice. But, they say, looming budget cuts may threaten the pace and realism of the training. The men who serve in the Marine Corps Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Teams (FAST) sign up for an extra, fifth year of service to get a spot on the high-speed force, then spend nearly four weeks of 10-hour days training at this Cold War-era Navy listening station. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama walks on the tarmac upon his arrival in Swanton, Ohio, September 26, 2012. Obama is more
President Barack Obama walks on the tarmac upon his arrival in Swanton, Ohio, September 26, 2012. Obama is campaigning in Ohio on Wednesday. REUTERS/Jason Reed
People conduct rescue operations after a bus plunged into the Purna River in Maharashtra's Buldhana districmore
People conduct rescue operations after a bus plunged into the Purna River in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, about 600 km (372 miles) northwest of Mumbai, September 26, 2012. 19 people died when the bus fell into the river and several more were rushed to hospitals nearby, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A man and a girl with a surfboard sit at a bus stop during a one-day general strike in the Basque region, imore
A man and a girl with a surfboard sit at a bus stop during a one-day general strike in the Basque region, in San Sebastian September 26, 2012. The strike, called by Basque nationalist trade unions and the sixth since Spain's economic crisis started in 2008, was against economic and job market reforms by the central and regional governments. REUTERS/Vincent West
A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the more
A gust of wind blows as Pope Benedict XVI's speaks during his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman walks past graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 26, 2012. Tmore
A woman walks past graffiti along Mohamed Mahmoud street near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 26, 2012. The graffiti on the walls of Mohamed Mahmoud Street had existed since November 2011, where some of the fiercest fighting between protesters and security forces took place. The Arabic words read, "Bread, Freedom,Social justice and Glory to the Martyrs". REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Arsenal's Martin Angha (R) challenges Coventry City's Frank Moussa during their English League Cup soccer mmore
Arsenal's Martin Angha (R) challenges Coventry City's Frank Moussa during their English League Cup soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa is pictured behind a curtain during amore
A painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa is pictured behind a curtain during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation based in Zurich, will present September 27, a painting and historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the "Joconde" that is displayed in Le Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, more
Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A fisherman throws his net at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro September 26, 2012. According to local memore
A fisherman throws his net at the Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro September 26, 2012. According to local media, temperatures have fallen down to about 16 degrees and winds could reach speeds of almost 76 km (47 miles) per hour. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A woman sits on a pile of corn as she removes the husks on a road located on the outskirts of Beijing Septemore
A woman sits on a pile of corn as she removes the husks on a road located on the outskirts of Beijing September 25, 2012. In August, China said it would release corn and rice from state reserves to help tame inflation and reduce imports as the worst U.S. drought in half a century pushes corn prices to global records, creating fears of a world food crisis. REUTERS/David Gray
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace more
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton reads her notes during a Security Council meeting to discuss Peace and Security in the Middle East during the 67th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A youth rides his bicycle in an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur September 26, 2012. Yomore
A youth rides his bicycle in an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur September 26, 2012. Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bolivia's President Evo Morales tries to control the ball as he warms up before a friendly soccer match betmore
Bolivia's President Evo Morales tries to control the ball as he warms up before a friendly soccer match between his team and top officials, staff members and ambassadors to the UN for ending Violence Against Women, during the 67th United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's readymore
A model present a creation by Italian designer Marco Zanini as part of his Spring/Summer 2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for French fashion house Rochas during Paris fashion week September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A Belarussian Emergency Ministry worker walks on barrels of pesticide at a burial site in a forest near themore
A Belarussian Emergency Ministry worker walks on barrels of pesticide at a burial site in a forest near the village of Savichi, some 160 km (99 miles) southwest of Minsk, September 26, 2012. About 640 tons of pesticides, including DDT, were extracted from the ground due to pollution issues. The pesticides were loaded into plastic barrels and prepared to be transported and recycled in Germany, according to participants. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A couple stands next to police vans during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament, September 26, 2012.more
A couple stands next to police vans during a demonstration outside Madrid's Parliament, September 26, 2012. Violent protests in Madrid and growing talk of secession in Catalonia are piling pressure on Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as he moves closer to asking Europe for rescue money. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.