Editor's choice

2013年 02月 22日

<p>A Malian soldier fires an AK-47 during fighting with Islamists in Gao, Mali, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier fires an AK-47 during fighting with Islamists in Gao, Mali, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup</p>

Stalled vehicles are seen during a blizzard as traffic comes to a standstill on the I-635 in Kansas City, Kansas, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

<p>A soldier from the Somali National Army lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO</p>

A soldier from the Somali National Army lies on a bed at an SNA infirmary in Belet Weyne, about 315 km (196 miles) from the capital Mogadishu, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tobin Jones/AU-UN IST PHOTO

<p>Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian</p>

Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad get briefed before being deploy from the al-Sabaa Bahrat district to the old souk of Aleppo, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/George Ourfalian

<p>Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, Mali, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldiers fire a machine gun in Gao, Mali, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Maria Lujan Rey, mother of Lucas Menghini Rey, the last passenger found dead in the packed commuter train crash at Once train station, is reflected on a mirror as she talks on the phone at her home in San Antonio de Padua, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, February 20, 2013. February 22 will mark the first anniversary of the crash which ploughed into the buffers at Once station, resulting in 51 deaths and more than 700 people injured. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Maria Lujan Rey, mother of Lucas Menghini Rey, the last passenger found dead in the packed commuter train crash at Once train station, is reflected on a mirror as she talks on the phone at her home in San Antonio de Padua, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, February 20, 2013. February 22 will mark the first anniversary of the crash which ploughed into the buffers at Once station, resulting in 51 deaths and more than 700 people injured. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>Palestinians hold stones as they sit next to a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 21, 2013. The hunger strike of Samer al-Issawi three other detainees held in Israeli jails has fuelled anti-Israel protests in the occupied West Bank over the past several weeks. On Thursday, Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of stone-throwing Palestinian protesters at the West Bank prison. Several people, including troops, demonstrators and two Israeli journalists were injured. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Palestinians hold stones as they sit next to a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops outside Israel's Ofer military prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, February 21, 2013. The hunger strike of Samer al-Issawi three other detainees held in Israeli jails has fuelled anti-Israel protests in the occupied West Bank over the past several weeks. On Thursday, Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of stone-throwing Palestinian protesters at the West Bank prison. Several people, including troops, demonstrators and two Israeli journalists were injured. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, Syria, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Men are helped out of a burning factory through a hole in a wall after trying to put out a fire that resulted from jet shelling in the al-Meyasar district of Aleppo, Syria, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao gives money away to street cleaners during an event organized by him, where people representing companies, which Chen claims pollute the environment, attend a parade to be publicly "shamed", in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Chinese multimillionaire Chen Guangbiao gives money away to street cleaners during an event organized by him, where people representing companies, which Chen claims pollute the environment, attend a parade to be publicly "shamed", in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>An Oscar statuette stands covered by plastic sheeting on the red carpet while preparing for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

An Oscar statuette stands covered by plastic sheeting on the red carpet while preparing for the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim woman holds a lighted candle at the site of Saturday's bomb attack, to mourn for the victims, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed</p>

A Shi'ite Muslim woman holds a lighted candle at the site of Saturday's bomb attack, to mourn for the victims, in Quetta, Pakistan, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

<p>Israeli prison guards are reflected in a mirror at Jerusalem's magistrates' court as they stand around Samer al-Issawi, a Palestinian jailed by Israel who has been on lengthy on-again, off-again hunger strike, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

Israeli prison guards are reflected in a mirror at Jerusalem's magistrates' court as they stand around Samer al-Issawi, a Palestinian jailed by Israel who has been on lengthy on-again, off-again hunger strike, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

<p>Paolo Cannavaro of Napoli (bottom) challenges Daniel Kolar (R) of Viktoria Plzen during their Europa League soccer match in Plzen, Czech Republic, February 21, 2013. At left is Napoli's Juan Zuniga. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

Paolo Cannavaro of Napoli (bottom) challenges Daniel Kolar (R) of Viktoria Plzen during their Europa League soccer match in Plzen, Czech Republic, February 21, 2013. At left is Napoli's Juan Zuniga. REUTERS/Petr Josek

<p>A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, February 21, 2013.REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India, February 21, 2013.REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

<p>A woman and child walk next to graffiti in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A woman and child walk next to graffiti in downtown Reykjavik, Iceland, February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Yemen's national flag is reflected on the sunglasses of a supporter of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as he attends a rally to mark the first anniversary of his election in the southern port city of Aden, February 21, 2013. The headband reads, "Yemen is in our hearts." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Yemen's national flag is reflected on the sunglasses of a supporter of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi as he attends a rally to mark the first anniversary of his election in the southern port city of Aden, February 21, 2013. The headband reads, "Yemen is in our hearts." REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Vehicles burn near a crater on a road after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana</p>

Vehicles burn near a crater on a road after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana

<p>A woman shouts slogans as she protests about violence against women, at the close of the National Meeting of Rural Women, in Brasilia, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A woman shouts slogans as she protests about violence against women, at the close of the National Meeting of Rural Women, in Brasilia, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

<p>Job seekers wait in front of a closed job centre of Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Job seekers wait in front of a closed job centre of Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Benfica's Nemanja Matic (C) tries to control the ball near Bayer Leverkusen's Gonzalo Castro (R) during their Europa League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Benfica's Nemanja Matic (C) tries to control the ball near Bayer Leverkusen's Gonzalo Castro (R) during their Europa League soccer match at Luz stadium in Lisbon, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Palestinian militants of al-Nasser brigades take part in a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Palestinian militants of al-Nasser brigades take part in a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

<p>A visitor reads a pamphlet inside the Basilica at the San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo Mission in Carmel, California, February 18, 2013. The Carmel Mission, established in 1771 by Spanish Franciscan friar Junipero Serra, is currently undergoing a $5 million seismic retrofit. The overall restoration of the complex is expected to be a multi-year project costing $20 million. REUTERS/Michael Fiala</p>

A visitor reads a pamphlet inside the Basilica at the San Carlos Borromeo de Carmelo Mission in Carmel, California, February 18, 2013. The Carmel Mission, established in 1771 by Spanish Franciscan friar Junipero Serra, is currently undergoing a $5 million seismic retrofit. The overall restoration of the complex is expected to be a multi-year project costing $20 million. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

<p>A Malian soldier looks on during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A Malian soldier looks on during fighting with Islamists in Gao, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>Activists watch a televised broadcast of the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and AC Milan in a school hall in Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Activists watch a televised broadcast of the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and AC Milan in a school hall in Aleppo, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

