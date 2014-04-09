Editor's Choice
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village ofmore
A masked female member of the anti-balaka, a Christian militia, holds a machete as she sits in a village of Zawa, Central African Republic, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill imore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee while on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenkomore
Deputies clash during a session of the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins inspects the guard of honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, soutmore
The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins inspects the guard of honour at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 8, 2014 REUTERS/Steve Parsons/pool
Ukrainian servicemen push military vehicles before loading them on freight cars to transport to other regiomore
Ukrainian servicemen push military vehicles before loading them on freight cars to transport to other regions at a railway station in the Crimean city of Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A model, with an albino python draped over her shoulders, wears a design by Australian fashion label 'We Armore
A model, with an albino python draped over her shoulders, wears a design by Australian fashion label 'We Are Handsome' during a show at Australian Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia, April 8, 2014.REUTERS/David Gray
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest as they await the arrival of British businemore
Members of the African National Congress Women's League protest as they await the arrival of British businessman Shrien Dewani outside the Supreme Court in Cape Town, South Africa, April 8, 2014. Dewani, who is accused of arranging for his Swedish bride, Anni, to be murdered during their 2010 honeymoon in Cape Town, arrived in South Africa on Tuesday to face trial after losing a three-year battle against extradition. REUTERS/ Mike Hutchings
A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan provmore
A police officer speaks to a man holding a woman hostage with a cleaver on a street in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, April 8, 2014. Police successfully rescued the hostage and detained the man after a one-hour standoff. The reason of the crime remains unclear, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Cable cars are pictured over La Paz city during a media preview of an urban ropeway between El Alto and La more
Cable cars are pictured over La Paz city during a media preview of an urban ropeway between El Alto and La Paz, Bolivia, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
People are reflected in a shop window near a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Crimean cmore
People are reflected in a shop window near a portrait of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Crimean city of Simferopol April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Chelsea's Willian challenges Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi during their Champions League quarter-finamore
Chelsea's Willian challenges Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Accused government whistleblower Edward Snowden is seen on a screen as he speaks via video conference with more
Accused government whistleblower Edward Snowden is seen on a screen as he speaks via video conference with members of the Committee on legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe during a hearing on "mass surveillance" at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, France, April 8, 2014. The video feed linked Snowden, who officials said was somewhere in Moscow, Russia, with the Council of Europe in Strasbourg. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Street cleaners sweep away bullet cases as they remove rubbish and a barricade erected by pro-Russian protemore
Street cleaners sweep away bullet cases as they remove rubbish and a barricade erected by pro-Russian protesters near a building of the SBU state security service in Donetsk, Ukraine, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan leaves his seat to address members of parliament from his ruling AK more
Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan leaves his seat to address members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Armed men in masks, representing Ukrainian special forces, stand guard outside the regional administration more
Armed men in masks, representing Ukrainian special forces, stand guard outside the regional administration building in Kharkiv, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olga Ivashchenko
College students walk past below pinatas, including those in the shape of Minions from the movie "Despicablmore
College students walk past below pinatas, including those in the shape of Minions from the movie "Despicable Me", along a street in downtown Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ukrainian heavy weight boxing World Champion Wladimir Klitschko attends a public training session in Going,more
Ukrainian heavy weight boxing World Champion Wladimir Klitschko attends a public training session in Going, Austria, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Brazilian designer Alessa Migani makes her way down the runway at the end of her Summer 2015 collection durmore
Brazilian designer Alessa Migani makes her way down the runway at the end of her Summer 2015 collection during the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A homeless man sleeps amongst his possessions inside a bus stop at Berlin's Kreuzberg district, Germany, Apmore
A homeless man sleeps amongst his possessions inside a bus stop at Berlin's Kreuzberg district, Germany, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao more
A customer drinks a bottle of water as his shoes are polished by a shoe shiner on a street in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 201more
A Buddhist monk photographs emerging cherry blossom trees around the Tidal Basin in Washington April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thaimore
A tourist reacts as an elephant sprays her with water in celebration of the Songkran water festival in Thailand's Ayutthaya province, April 9, 2014. Songkran, the most celebrated festival of the year, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbathes as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Kmore
Members of the Cryophil winter swimmers club sunbathes as they sit on an ice floe on the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.