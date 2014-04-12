Editors Choice

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid April 11, 2014. Listeh Saavedra, 22, lives in the home with her husband Jimmy Chasi Sanguna, their two daughters, her in-laws and her brothers-in-law. The Chasi Sanguna family, who moved to Spain from Ecuador, are facing eviction as they were unable to keep up with their mortgage payments, after all family members lost their jobs in the construction and auto repair sectors between 2010 and 2011. Currently, only one of the sons, Franklin Chasi Sanguna, is employed, and his brother Henri does the occasional odd job. Their eviction was not carried out in the end because the family reached a last minute agreement with Spanish nationalized lender Bankia to leave their home within a month, and move to a Bankia social rent flat at 150 euros per month, Franklin Chasi Sanguna said. REUTERS/Susana Vera