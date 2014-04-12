エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 04月 12日 15:20 JST

Editors Choice

<p>A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it imore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A worker pulls out a roll of cloth to be made into flags for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, while it is kept out to dry at a flag manufacturing factory in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
1 / 23
<p>A pro-Russian protester looks out of the window of a seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Armed pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk rejected Kiev's offer of amnesty for those who seized government buildings this week and called on others to defy the pro-European government in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A pro-Russian protester looks out of the window of a seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A pro-Russian protester looks out of the window of a seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Armed pro-Russia separatists in the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk rejected Kiev's offer of amnesty for those who seized government buildings this week and called on others to defy the pro-European government in Kiev. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
2 / 23
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) applauds after announcing Director of the Office of Management and Budget Sylvia Mathews Burwell (2nd R) as his nominee to replace outgoing U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius (R), during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2014. At left is U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) applauds after announcing Director of the Office of Management and Budgmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) applauds after announcing Director of the Office of Management and Budget Sylvia Mathews Burwell (2nd R) as his nominee to replace outgoing U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius (R), during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, April 11, 2014. At left is U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
3 / 23
<p>Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 2014. Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, will go the polls on Sunday in a long-delayed legislative and presidential election intended to draw a line under a 2012 military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 20more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 2014. Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, will go the polls on Sunday in a long-delayed legislative and presidential election intended to draw a line under a 2012 military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
4 / 23
<p>Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted about 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes</p>

Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rimore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Riot police use pepper gas against residents of the Telerj slum as they attempt to repossess the land in Rio de Janeiro, April 11, 2014. The police evicted about 5,000 people after they occupied the site, which belongs to telecoms group Oi, since March 31. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
5 / 23
<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth laughs after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left Windsor at the end of a four day State Visit to Britain, during which they stayed at Windsor Castle as guests of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool</p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth laughs after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth laughs after bidding farewell to the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at Windsor Castle in Windsor, southern England April 11, 2014. The Irish President and his wife Sabina left Windsor at the end of a four day State Visit to Britain, during which they stayed at Windsor Castle as guests of Queen Elizabeth. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool

Close
6 / 23
<p>A bride and groom visit a pro-Russia rally outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Ukraine's prime minister offered on Friday to boost local powers in the regions in an effort to undercut pro-Russia separatists who have occupied official buildings in Russian-speaking cities in eastern Ukraine. But separatists still occupied the main regional offices in Donetsk, while in Luhansk armed rebels were refusing an offer of non-prosecution by the Kiev authorities in exchange for them laying down their weapons and quitting the regional offices of the state security service. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A bride and groom visit a pro-Russia rally outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A bride and groom visit a pro-Russia rally outside a regional government building in Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine April 11, 2014. Ukraine's prime minister offered on Friday to boost local powers in the regions in an effort to undercut pro-Russia separatists who have occupied official buildings in Russian-speaking cities in eastern Ukraine. But separatists still occupied the main regional offices in Donetsk, while in Luhansk armed rebels were refusing an offer of non-prosecution by the Kiev authorities in exchange for them laying down their weapons and quitting the regional offices of the state security service. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
7 / 23
<p>Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Halmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana performs after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 23
<p>A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 11, 2014. Search and rescue officials in Australia are confident they know the approximate position of the black box recorders from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday. At the same time, however, the head of the agency coordinating the search said that the latest "ping" signal, which was captured by a listening device buoy on Thursday, was not related to the plane. REUTERS/Richard Polden</p>

A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritimmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A crew member looks out an observation window aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for debris from missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 April 11, 2014. Search and rescue officials in Australia are confident they know the approximate position of the black box recorders from missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said on Friday. At the same time, however, the head of the agency coordinating the search said that the latest "ping" signal, which was captured by a listening device buoy on Thursday, was not related to the plane. REUTERS/Richard Polden

Close
9 / 23
<p>Michelle Lopez (R), 14, and Jazmine Villalobos, 14, who were friends of El Monte High School student Adrian Castro, comfort each other in El Monte, California April 11, 2014. Ten people were killed, half of them high school students, when a truck slammed into a tour bus full of college hopefuls heading for a campus tour in northern California on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Michelle Lopez (R), 14, and Jazmine Villalobos, 14, who were friends of El Monte High School student Adrianmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Michelle Lopez (R), 14, and Jazmine Villalobos, 14, who were friends of El Monte High School student Adrian Castro, comfort each other in El Monte, California April 11, 2014. Ten people were killed, half of them high school students, when a truck slammed into a tour bus full of college hopefuls heading for a campus tour in northern California on Thursday, police said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 23
<p>Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, handsmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Residents look on as Gaurav Sharma (L), an independent candidate also known as the Indian Spider-Man, hands out a pamphlet at a residential building during an election campaign in Mumbai April 11, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
11 / 23
<p>An employee smokes a cigarette near the Skochinsky mine outside Donetsk April 11, 2014. Seven people were killed on Friday when an explosion caused by leaking gas tore through a coal mine near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, local authorities said. Altogether 52 miners were working at a depth of 1,300 metres when the accident occurred at the Skochinsky mine. Apart from the seven killed, an eighth miner was taken to hospital with injuries. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

An employee smokes a cigarette near the Skochinsky mine outside Donetsk April 11, 2014. Seven people were kmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

An employee smokes a cigarette near the Skochinsky mine outside Donetsk April 11, 2014. Seven people were killed on Friday when an explosion caused by leaking gas tore through a coal mine near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, local authorities said. Altogether 52 miners were working at a depth of 1,300 metres when the accident occurred at the Skochinsky mine. Apart from the seven killed, an eighth miner was taken to hospital with injuries. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky

Close
12 / 23
<p>An Israeli soldier drags a foreign activist on the ground during clashes near a house disputed over by Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron April 11, 2014. Israeli troops evacuated the house from its Palestinian inhabitants on Friday, Palestinian witnesses said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An Israeli soldier drags a foreign activist on the ground during clashes near a house disputed over by Isramore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

An Israeli soldier drags a foreign activist on the ground during clashes near a house disputed over by Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron April 11, 2014. Israeli troops evacuated the house from its Palestinian inhabitants on Friday, Palestinian witnesses said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
13 / 23
<p>Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are presented with a cycling jersey for Prince George during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence, also known as the Avantidrome, in Cambridge April 12, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are presented with a cycling jersey more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are presented with a cycling jersey for Prince George during a visit to open the new National Cycling Centre of Excellence, also known as the Avantidrome, in Cambridge April 12, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
14 / 23
<p>A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the Jemore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest against the Jewish settlement of Ofra, in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
15 / 23
<p>Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond leaves the stage at the SNP Spring Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne</p>

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond leaves the stage at the SNP Spring Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond leaves the stage at the SNP Spring Conference in Aberdeen, Scotland April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
16 / 23
<p>ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid April 11, 2014. Listeh Saavedra, 22, lives in the home with her husband Jimmy Chasi Sanguna, their two daughters, her in-laws and her brothers-in-law. The Chasi Sanguna family, who moved to Spain from Ecuador, are facing eviction as they were unable to keep up with their mortgage payments, after all family members lost their jobs in the construction and auto repair sectors between 2010 and 2011. Currently, only one of the sons, Franklin Chasi Sanguna, is employed, and his brother Henri does the occasional odd job. Their eviction was not carried out in the end because the family reached a last minute agreement with Spanish nationalized lender Bankia to leave their home within a month, and move to a Bankia social rent flat at 150 euros per month, Franklin Chasi Sanguna said. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

ATTENTION EDITORS: SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT THE FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Dayana Chasi Saavedra, 3, looks through the window after news that their eviction was not going to be carried out, in Madrid April 11, 2014. Listeh Saavedra, 22, lives in the home with her husband Jimmy Chasi Sanguna, their two daughters, her in-laws and her brothers-in-law. The Chasi Sanguna family, who moved to Spain from Ecuador, are facing eviction as they were unable to keep up with their mortgage payments, after all family members lost their jobs in the construction and auto repair sectors between 2010 and 2011. Currently, only one of the sons, Franklin Chasi Sanguna, is employed, and his brother Henri does the occasional odd job. Their eviction was not carried out in the end because the family reached a last minute agreement with Spanish nationalized lender Bankia to leave their home within a month, and move to a Bankia social rent flat at 150 euros per month, Franklin Chasi Sanguna said. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
17 / 23
<p>A demonstrator holds up a symbolic hangman's noose during a protest in Istanbul April 11, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Islamist demonstrators gathered at the courtyard of a mosque in support of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and to protest against the death sentence of 529 members of the Islamist group in Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A demonstrator holds up a symbolic hangman's noose during a protest in Istanbul April 11, 2014. Hundreds ofmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A demonstrator holds up a symbolic hangman's noose during a protest in Istanbul April 11, 2014. Hundreds of pro-Islamist demonstrators gathered at the courtyard of a mosque in support of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and to protest against the death sentence of 529 members of the Islamist group in Egypt. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 23
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 11, 2014. Passover, which starts next week, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparatmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for the Jewish holiday of Passover, near Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 11, 2014. Passover, which starts next week, commemorates the flight of Jews from ancient Egypt, as described in the Exodus chapter of the Bible. According to the account, the Jews did not have time to prepare leavened bread before fleeing to the promised land. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
19 / 23
<p>A tree grows in the WWI London trench at Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. After the recapture of Fort Douaumont and Fort Vaux by French troops in late 1916, this trench was built to join the town of Belleville to Fort Douaumont and the ruined town of Douaumont in order to deliver supplies, relieve troops and for hospital evacuation. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. Picture taken March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

A tree grows in the WWI London trench at Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. After more

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A tree grows in the WWI London trench at Douaumont near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. After the recapture of Fort Douaumont and Fort Vaux by French troops in late 1916, this trench was built to join the town of Belleville to Fort Douaumont and the ruined town of Douaumont in order to deliver supplies, relieve troops and for hospital evacuation. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. Picture taken March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
20 / 23
<p>A Christie's employee poses with 'The Jim Beam J.B. Turner Train' sculpture by U.S. artist Jeff Koons at Christie's auction house in central London, April 11, 2014. The steel piece has a predicted auction sale estimate of US$25 to 35 million (?15-21 million) and forms part of the Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art sale in New York on May 13. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A Christie's employee poses with 'The Jim Beam J.B. Turner Train' sculpture by U.S. artist Jeff Koons at Chmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A Christie's employee poses with 'The Jim Beam J.B. Turner Train' sculpture by U.S. artist Jeff Koons at Christie's auction house in central London, April 11, 2014. The steel piece has a predicted auction sale estimate of US$25 to 35 million (?15-21 million) and forms part of the Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art sale in New York on May 13. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
21 / 23
<p>German artist Ottmar Hoerl stands among his 500 plastic Charlemagne sculptures in the western German city of Aachen April 11, 2014. On the occasion of the Aachen Charlemagne Year and the 1200th anniversary of Charlemagne's death, concept artist Hoerl is presenting his installation project on the centrally located Katschhof area for two weeks beginning April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay</p>

German artist Ottmar Hoerl stands among his 500 plastic Charlemagne sculptures in the western German city omore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

German artist Ottmar Hoerl stands among his 500 plastic Charlemagne sculptures in the western German city of Aachen April 11, 2014. On the occasion of the Aachen Charlemagne Year and the 1200th anniversary of Charlemagne's death, concept artist Hoerl is presenting his installation project on the centrally located Katschhof area for two weeks beginning April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Close
22 / 23
<p>A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Gmore

2014年 4月 12日 Saturday

A suspected illegal construction is seen covered by green plants atop a 19-storey residential building in Guangzhou, Guangdong province April 11, 2014. The suspected illegal construction, which takes up an area of about 40 square metres, was built 10 years ago. Local law enforcement department discovered the construction back in 2012, but have failed to find the owner since then, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
23 / 23
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 04月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 04月 11日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 04月 9日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 04月 8日

その他のスライドショー

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング