Editor's choice

2014年 05月 16日

<p>A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos</p>

A protester is kicked by Yusuf Yerkel, advisor to Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, as Special Forces police officers detain him during a protest against Erdogan's visit to Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Al/Depo Photos

<p>Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Debris rises during what rebel fighters said was an operation in which they blew up a tunnel targeting the regime's al-Sawadi checkpoint, in Idlib province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

<p>The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

The head of a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, is seen behind trees on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

<p>National guards fire pellets at anti-government protesters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

National guards fire pellets at anti-government protesters during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

A man calls for help to carry his injured father to a hospital after clashes between two communities on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Hyderabad May 14, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson</p>

Firefighters battle a blaze in San Marcos, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson

<p>A woman pushes a trolley as she evacuates a hair salon in a shopping center during flooding in the central Bosnian town of Zenica May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A woman pushes a trolley as she evacuates a hair salon in a shopping center during flooding in the central Bosnian town of Zenica May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

<p>Paper lanterns are released at Borobudur temple during celebrations marking Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo</p>

Paper lanterns are released at Borobudur temple during celebrations marking Vesak Day in Magelang, Central Java May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

<p>Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

<p>A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

A man sits near graves during the funeral of a miner who died in a fire at a coal mine, at a cemetery in Soma, a district in Turkey's western province of Manisa May 14, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Men take part in Thai boxing training at the Barthelemy Boganda stadium in the capital of Bangui May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Men take part in Thai boxing training at the Barthelemy Boganda stadium in the capital of Bangui May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Wearing a protective suit and a mask, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy listens to Naohiro Masuda, an executive of Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), during her visit to the central control room for the unit one and unit two reactors of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant at Okuma town in Fukushima prefecture May 14, 2014. REUTERS</p>

Wearing a protective suit and a mask, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy listens to Naohiro Masuda, an executive of Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO), during her visit to the central control room for the unit one and unit two reactors of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant at Okuma town in Fukushima prefecture May 14, 2014. REUTERS

<p>Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial &amp; Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Artifacts of the historical exhibition are seen inside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum during a press preview in New York May 14, 2014. . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army in Europe take part in military exercise "Black Arrow" in Rukla May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Paratroopers of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the U.S. Army in Europe take part in military exercise "Black Arrow" in Rukla May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

<p>A woman shouts during a vigil in Abuja calling for the release of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A woman shouts during a vigil in Abuja calling for the release of Nigerian schoolgirls abducted in the remote village of Chibok, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh</p>

A ship (R) of Vietnam Marine Guard is seen near Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, about 210 km (130 miles) off shore of Vietnam May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nguyen Minh

<p>An assistant places guest seating position sticks during a rehearsal for the British Academy Television Awards at the Theatre Royal in central London May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

An assistant places guest seating position sticks during a rehearsal for the British Academy Television Awards at the Theatre Royal in central London May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast member Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "Grace of Monaco" (Grace de Monaco) out of competition during the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

<p>Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives for a public talk at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski</p>

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama arrives for a public talk at the Fraport Arena in Frankfurt May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

<p>A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest ahead of the 66th anniversary of Nakba, at Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank City of Nablus May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest ahead of the 66th anniversary of Nakba, at Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank City of Nablus May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

<p>A woman walks through a display of portraits which were made as part of the Inside Out art project by French artist JR at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A woman walks through a display of portraits which were made as part of the Inside Out art project by French artist JR at Xintiandi area in downtown Shanghai May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Traditional Russian Matryoshka wooden dolls depicting (L-R) Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and U.S. astronaut Rick Mastracchio, stand on a table during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool</p>

Traditional Russian Matryoshka wooden dolls depicting (L-R) Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin and U.S. astronaut Rick Mastracchio, stand on a table during a welcoming ceremony at the airport in Karaganda, Kazakhstan, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Lovetsky/Pool

<p>National guards detain an anti-government protester on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

National guards detain an anti-government protester on a motorcycle during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>Activists gather at a park prior to a demonstration on the campus of Google during its shareholders meeting in Mountain View, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Activists gather at a park prior to a demonstration on the campus of Google during its shareholders meeting in Mountain View, California May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Editor's Choice

