Editor's choice

写真 | 2014年 06月 2日 20:50 JST

A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari, Central African Republic May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari, Central African Republic May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People run away from teargas fired during clashes between riot police and demonstrators during a protest in central Ankara, Turkey June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
People run away from teargas fired during clashes between riot police and demonstrators during a protest in central Ankara, Turkey June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A child runs past a grand piano that has been left by the East River underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, in the Manhattan borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A child runs past a grand piano that has been left by the East River underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, in the Manhattan borough of New York May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, during a protest against recent rape and hanging of two girls, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
An employee of ActiveLink Co. demonstrates ARM01, called 'Raku Vest', jointly developed with Kubota Corp., in Tokyo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
An employee of ActiveLink Co. demonstrates ARM01, called 'Raku Vest', jointly developed with Kubota Corp., in Tokyo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at its base in Payerne June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in the Color Run in London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in the Color Run in London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. Picture taken with zoom-out effect. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2014. Picture taken with zoom-out effect. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bob Bergdahl, father of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Bob Bergdahl, father of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
A pro-Russian rebel from the Vostok Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A pro-Russian rebel from the Vostok Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People travel in an overcrowded bus in Kabul June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
People travel in an overcrowded bus in Kabul June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Association of Prostitutes of Minas Gerais, attend an English class given by teacher Igor Fuchs in Belo Horizonte, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Migrants are seen aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Migrants are seen aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks during his flight abroad a U.S. military aircraft June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks during his flight abroad a U.S. military aircraft June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Pool
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory building, where Koo made the coffin, in Hong Kong May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory building, where Koo made the coffin, in Hong Kong May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pope Francis prays during a meeting of the Renewal of the Holy Spirit organization at the Olympic stadium in Rome June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Pope Francis prays during a meeting of the Renewal of the Holy Spirit organization at the Olympic stadium in Rome June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Elisa Garcia, 28, poses for a photo, wearing a costume from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya, while a horse-drawn carriage passes along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) during the second edition of "Ronda Romantica" (Romantic Ronda) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, late May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Elisa Garcia, 28, poses for a photo, wearing a costume from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya, while a horse-drawn carriage passes along the "Puente Nuevo" (New Bridge) during the second edition of "Ronda Romantica" (Romantic Ronda) in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain, late May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Soldiers take up positions to stop protests against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Soldiers take up positions to stop protests against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Andy Potts celebrates as he wins the 34th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2014年 6月 2日 Monday
Andy Potts celebrates as he wins the 34th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
