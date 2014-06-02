Editor's choice
A Seleka fighter adjusts a broken guitar in a village between Bambari and Grimari, Central African Republic Mamore
People run away from teargas fired during clashes between riot police and demonstrators during a protest in cemore
A child runs past a grand piano that has been left by the East River underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, in the Mamore
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from movingmore
An employee of ActiveLink Co. demonstrates ARM01, called 'Raku Vest', jointly developed with Kubota Corp., in more
Members of the Civil Defence rescue children after what activists said was an air strike by forces loyal to Symore
German test pilot Markus Scherdel steers the solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 aircraft for its maiden flight at imore
The statue of Christ the Redeemer is pictured ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Rio de Janeiro June 1, 2014. REUmore
Free Syrian Army fighters rest in a safehouse beside the Castle and Palace of Justice in Aleppo June 1, 2014. more
Participants are covered in paint as they take part in the Color Run in London June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A man is seen working on the decoration of a street for the upcoming World Cup in Brasilia June 1, 2014. REUTmore
David Ferrer of Spain is given a towel by a ball boy during his men's singles match against Kevin Anderson of more
Bob Bergdahl, father of U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho Nationamore
A pro-Russian rebel from the Vostok Battalion stands guard at a checkpoint in Donetsk June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Glmore
People travel in an overcrowded bus in Kabul June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Brazilian sex workers Cida Vieira, Cida da Silva, and Laura Maria do Espirito Santo, who are members of the Asmore
Migrants are seen aboard a navy ship before being disembarked in the Sicilian harbor of Augusta June 1, 2014. more
Defence Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks during his flight abroad a U.S. military aircraft June 1, 2014. REUTERS/more
Lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung (R), 58, and worker Koo Sze-yiu, 67, pose with a mock coffin inside a factory buildinmore
Pope Francis prays during a meeting of the Renewal of the Holy Spirit organization at the Olympic stadium in Rmore
Elisa Garcia, 28, poses for a photo, wearing a costume from the era of 18th century painter Francisco Goya, whmore
Soldiers take up positions to stop protests against military rule at a shopping district in central Bangkok Jumore
A female North Korean soldier uses her mobile phone next to a sentry on the banks of the Yalu River, near the more
Andy Potts celebrates as he wins the 34th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon in San Francisco, California Jmore
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
Our top photos from the past 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Elections in South Korea
A growing desire that politicians put "Korea first" - could drive a near-record number of people to the polls to find a successor for former president Park Geun-hye, ousted in March over corruption charges.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.