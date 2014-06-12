Editor's choice

エディション:
2014年 06月 12日

A Seleka fighter smokes during a patrol, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Central African Republic, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

2014年 6月 12日
A Seleka fighter smokes during a patrol, close to the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Central African Republic, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman, whose son was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing, China, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 6月 12日
A woman, whose son was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, reacts after she and other family members failed to express their appeals to the airline outside its office in Beijing, China, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 6月 12日
Protesters demonstrating against Yemen's fuel shortages shout slogans in Sanaa, Yemen, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A female honour guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony for Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 6月 12日
A female honour guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony for Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team peek through holes in the curtains on the fences surrounding the stadium during the team's final practice session at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one day before the opening match of the soccer World Cup between Brazil and Croatia June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 6月 12日
Supporters of Brazil's national soccer team peek through holes in the curtains on the fences surrounding the stadium during the team's final practice session at the Arena de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil, one day before the opening match of the soccer World Cup between Brazil and Croatia June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo a the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool

2014年 6月 12日
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, hugs Neema Namadamu of the Democratic Republic of Congo a the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool
Cast members rest backstage during a dress rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" at the foothill of Masada, an ancient Jewish mountaintop fortress near the Dead Sea in southeast Israel June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 6月 12日
Cast members rest backstage during a dress rehearsal of Giuseppe Verdi's opera "La Traviata" at the foothill of Masada, an ancient Jewish mountaintop fortress near the Dead Sea in southeast Israel June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

2014年 6月 12日
Protesters burn tires during a demonstration against against Yemen's fuel shortages near the house of President Abdu Rabbu Mansour Hadi in Sanaa June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Rebel fighters from Harakat Hazm (Hazm movement) move towards their positions in Aleppo's Sheikh Said district, Syria, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

2014年 6月 12日
Rebel fighters from Harakat Hazm (Hazm movement) move towards their positions in Aleppo's Sheikh Said district, Syria, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Kids play soccer on a street as a police officer watches outside Independencia stadium before the start of the Argentine national team training session in preparation for 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

2014年 6月 12日
Kids play soccer on a street as a police officer watches outside Independencia stadium before the start of the Argentine national team training session in preparation for 2014 World Cup in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah leaves after the last day of election campaigns in Kabul June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

2014年 6月 12日
A supporter of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah leaves after the last day of election campaigns in Kabul June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 6月 12日
Ultra-orthodox Jews watch the wedding ceremony of Esther Rokeach and Avraham Safrin in Jerusalem June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man prays for good weather as he walks in the rain before presidential candidate Joko Widodo arrives at a campaign rally in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2014年 6月 12日
A man prays for good weather as he walks in the rain before presidential candidate Joko Widodo arrives at a campaign rally in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, Indian Administered Kashmir, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

2014年 6月 12日
A man cools himself in a pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Jammu, Indian Administered Kashmir, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A boy is silhouetted as he plays with a soccer ball at night in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

2014年 6月 12日
A boy is silhouetted as he plays with a soccer ball at night in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
People form a giant 'red card' with a message "red card to child labour" at the Botafogo beach, with Sugarloaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

2014年 6月 12日
People form a giant 'red card' with a message "red card to child labour" at the Botafogo beach, with Sugarloaf mountain in the background, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Virgin Airlines commercial aircraft is illuminated by the setting sun in front of a full moon after taking off from Sydney Airport, Australia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 6月 12日
A Virgin Airlines commercial aircraft is illuminated by the setting sun in front of a full moon after taking off from Sydney Airport, Australia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A boy shoots a basket as the setting sun illuminates low clouds at an outdoor basketball court in Sydney's beachside suburb of Cronulla, Australia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

2014年 6月 12日
A boy shoots a basket as the setting sun illuminates low clouds at an outdoor basketball court in Sydney's beachside suburb of Cronulla, Australia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A farmer clears weeds at a rice field in Cianjur, West Java province Indonesia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

2014年 6月 12日
A farmer clears weeds at a rice field in Cianjur, West Java province Indonesia, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 6月 12日
A Palestinian girl carries her sister as they pass militants during the funeral of militant Mohammed Al-Awor in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
President Barack Obama puts his hand to his heart beside student body president Reginald Sarpong as a State Trooper honor guard stands before them at the Worcester Technical High School graduation ceremony in Worcester, Massachusetts June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

2014年 6月 12日
President Barack Obama puts his hand to his heart beside student body president Reginald Sarpong as a State Trooper honor guard stands before them at the Worcester Technical High School graduation ceremony in Worcester, Massachusetts June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A girl takes a selfie in front of a promotional banner at the Brasilia Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport in Britain, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

2014年 6月 12日
A girl takes a selfie in front of a promotional banner at the Brasilia Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport in Britain, ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Brasilia June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Workers install a giant soccer ball in the centre of a traffic roundabout near the stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 11, 2014, prior to the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2014年 6月 12日
Workers install a giant soccer ball in the centre of a traffic roundabout near the stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, June 11, 2014, prior to the 2014 World Cup. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A child watches fish swim over a mini soccer field during a "fish soccer match" event at the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Shanghai, China, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

2014年 6月 12日
A child watches fish swim over a mini soccer field during a "fish soccer match" event at the Shanghai Ocean Aquarium, ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, in Shanghai, China, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
