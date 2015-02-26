Editor's choice

エディション:
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a pick-up truck mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in front of a church in the Assyrian village of Tel Jumaa, north of Tel Tamr town, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as ice floats down the East River in New York February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
Madonna performs at the BRIT music awards at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
A girl stands against a wall near another holding a doll in Providencia slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
Norbanu, a 60-year-old Rohingya, speaks with her daughter's boyfriend, who is now in Indonesia, from an internet hut in Thae Chaung village, home to thousands of displaced Rohingya Muslims near Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Minzayar
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
A man pushes a wheelbarrow past a house damaged by fighting in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2015年 2月 26日 Thursday
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A woman and her son are seen in their 60-square-foot sub-divided flat, with a monthly rent of HK$3,800 ($487), in Hong Kong February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A boy with blood on his chest and hand gestures in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal, Venezuela February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in San Cristobal on Tuesday, a state official said, as tensions rise in Venezuela amid an economic crisis and a government crackdown on the political opposition. The circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear, Colonel Ramon Cabezas, head of citizen security for the state of Tachira, told reporters. Roa died amid violent clashes between protesters and police near the home of Tachira's ruling party governor after a police officer shot at the ground, Cabezas added, though it was unclear whether he had died from a bullet wound. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A boy with blood on his chest and hand gestures in front of police after 14-year-old student Kluiver Roa died during a protest in San Cristobal, Venezuela February 24, 2015. Roa was killed during a protest in San Cristobal on Tuesday, a state official said, as tensions rise in Venezuela amid an economic crisis and a government crackdown on the political opposition. The circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear, Colonel Ramon Cabezas, head of citizen security for the state of Tachira, told reporters. Roa died amid violent clashes between protesters and police near the home of Tachira's ruling party governor after a police officer shot at the ground, Cabezas added, though it was unclear whether he had died from a bullet wound. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Pakistan Rangers soldier gestures as he instructs a female student of Nadirshaw Eduljee Dinshaw University during a counter-terrorism training demonstration at the Rangers Shooting & Saddle Club (RSSC) on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias, Spain February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in Asturias, Spain February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Jaish Al-Islam (Army of Islam) brigade fighters launch a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad located beside Damascus International airport, from the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Jaish Al-Islam (Army of Islam) brigade fighters launch a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad located beside Damascus International airport, from the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, Liberia February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment center in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people across West Africa but fearing he still could pose grave danger to the person closest to him. Pabai had stayed in Monrovia on a self-imposed exile after November, afraid that he could still infect Hannah, his girlfriend and mother of his young son, through sexual contact despite his clean bill of health. Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms and in vaginal secretions for a much shorter period. Although there is no conclusive scientific proof these traces are infectious, anecdotal evidence of several cases in West Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral hemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential risk of sexually transmitted Ebola. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Musa Pabai holds his son Oliver for the first time after surviving Ebola, at his home in Walakor, Liberia February 19, 2015. Pabai left an Ebola treatment center in Liberia in November, grateful to have survived a disease that has killed nearly 10,000 people across West Africa but fearing he still could pose grave danger to the person closest to him. Pabai had stayed in Monrovia on a self-imposed exile after November, afraid that he could still infect Hannah, his girlfriend and mother of his young son, through sexual contact despite his clean bill of health. Research has shown traces of Ebola in semen of some survivors for at least 82 days after the onset of symptoms and in vaginal secretions for a much shorter period. Although there is no conclusive scientific proof these traces are infectious, anecdotal evidence of several cases in West Africa and confirmed transmission of Marburg, another viral hemorrhagic fever, have led experts to warn of the potential risk of sexually transmitted Ebola. REUTERS/Ricci Shryock
An aerial view shows the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. At least 30 people were injured when a Los Angeles-bound commuter train slammed into a tractor trailer in Oxnard, California, during the morning rush hour, published reports said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
An aerial view shows the scene of a double-decker Metrolink train derailment in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. At least 30 people were injured when a Los Angeles-bound commuter train slammed into a tractor trailer in Oxnard, California, during the morning rush hour, published reports said. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Activists of the Right Sector political party attend an anti-government march in Kiev, Ukraine February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Laborers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura state, India February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Laborers work at the installation site of a new railway track on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura state, India February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Luis Delgado (L) holds son Marco as husband Antonio Ferndandez holds their daughter Olivia, at their home in Cancun, Mexico February 24, 2015. The gay married couple from Spain who used a Mexican surrogate are unable to return to Spain with their newborn twins as they are unable to secure passports for their babies. The surrogate gave birth to the twins in Tabasco on January 6 but Mexico has refused to give Delgado and Fernandez passports to take the twins home. According to El Pais newspaper, the couple cannot be granted passports due to a conflict of interest. The state of Tabasco recognizes surrogate births but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not. It is illegal for couples to have babies via surrogates in Spain but if the country where the baby was born officially confirms the couple are the biological parents, then Spain will be able to register them. If not, the mother must appear in the paperwork, El Pais reported. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Luis Delgado (L) holds son Marco as husband Antonio Ferndandez holds their daughter Olivia, at their home in Cancun, Mexico February 24, 2015. The gay married couple from Spain who used a Mexican surrogate are unable to return to Spain with their newborn twins as they are unable to secure passports for their babies. The surrogate gave birth to the twins in Tabasco on January 6 but Mexico has refused to give Delgado and Fernandez passports to take the twins home. According to El Pais newspaper, the couple cannot be granted passports due to a conflict of interest. The state of Tabasco recognizes surrogate births but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not. It is illegal for couples to have babies via surrogates in Spain but if the country where the baby was born officially confirms the couple are the biological parents, then Spain will be able to register them. If not, the mother must appear in the paperwork, El Pais reported. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
An aerial view shows field workers picking vegetables on a farm in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
An aerial view shows field workers picking vegetables on a farm in Oxnard, California February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A general view shows damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A general view shows damaged buildings in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws an object at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang (not pictured) to demand a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Spanish civil guards lead a detained man suspected of using social media to recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, in Melilla, Spain February 24, 2015. Spanish police arrested four people suspected of using social media to brainwash and recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, the interior ministry said. Two of those were arrested in Melilla and ran web pages promoting the cause of various groups, especially Islamic State, translating material into Spanish, ministry said in a statement. "Both those arrested, who shared the strategy of the terrorist group DAESH (the Islamic State), recruited women who, after a process of indoctrination, ended up joining the terrorist group," it said. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda

Reuters / 2015年 2月 24日 Tuesday
Spanish civil guards lead a detained man suspected of using social media to recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, in Melilla, Spain February 24, 2015. Spanish police arrested four people suspected of using social media to brainwash and recruit people to violent groups like the Islamic State, the interior ministry said. Two of those were arrested in Melilla and ran web pages promoting the cause of various groups, especially Islamic State, translating material into Spanish, ministry said in a statement. "Both those arrested, who shared the strategy of the terrorist group DAESH (the Islamic State), recruited women who, after a process of indoctrination, ended up joining the terrorist group," it said. REUTERS/Jesus Blasco de Avellaneda
Juventus' Carlos Tevez (L) celebrates with teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner after scoring against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Juventus' Carlos Tevez (L) celebrates with teammate Stephan Lichtsteiner after scoring against Borussia Dortmund during their Champions League round of 16 first leg soccer match at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces drives a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A member of the Ukrainian armed forces drives a military vehicle near Artemivsk, eastern Ukraine, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A guard stands in front of bouquets of flowers left as memorials outside a Jewish synagogue during a memorial service for security guard Dan Uzan and filmmaker Finn Noergaard, who were killed during shooting attacks last week, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A guard stands in front of bouquets of flowers left as memorials outside a Jewish synagogue during a memorial service for security guard Dan Uzan and filmmaker Finn Noergaard, who were killed during shooting attacks last week, in Copenhagen, Denmark February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bax Lindhardt/Scanpix
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of "Focus" at the TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood, California February 24, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on February 27. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer for their team playing against Paraguay's Guarani during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Fans of Argentina's Racing Club cheer for their team playing against Paraguay's Guarani during a Copa Libertadores soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shares a laugh with a potential voter while campaigning on election day in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2015. In a surprise result that showed the limits of a big-money campaign, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election, and must face a run-off against second-place finisher Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in April. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel shares a laugh with a potential voter while campaigning on election day in Chicago, Illinois, February 24, 2015. In a surprise result that showed the limits of a big-money campaign, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel failed to get more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday's election, and must face a run-off against second-place finisher Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in April. REUTERS/Jim Young
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district in Paris, France February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
A view shows the illuminated Eiffel Tower and La Defense business district in Paris, France February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Filmmaker Roman Polanski arrives for a court hearing in Krakow, Poland February 25, 2015. Polanski appeared in court at a hearing to consider a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex crime conviction. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Filmmaker Roman Polanski arrives for a court hearing in Krakow, Poland February 25, 2015. Polanski appeared in court at a hearing to consider a U.S. request for his extradition over a 1977 child sex crime conviction. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Cheila Martinez, 11, walks at the Marti park after performing with her dance school for the 120th anniversary of the last Cuban independence war which started on February 24, 1895, in downtown Havana, Cuba February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 25日 Wednesday
Cheila Martinez, 11, walks at the Marti park after performing with her dance school for the 120th anniversary of the last Cuban independence war which started on February 24, 1895, in downtown Havana, Cuba February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
