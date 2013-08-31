エディション:
日本
写真 | 2013年 08月 31日 14:50 JST

Editors Choice

<p>Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc march in a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc march in a protest against what they say is the monopoly of more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc march in a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 24
<p>A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. Picture taken August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A man walks past an empty shop, which has been covered with artwork to make it look more appealing, in the village of Bushmills on the Causeway Coast August 19, 2013. One of the homes of Irish whiskey has taken a scheme developed in Northern Ireland of erecting fake shop fronts where derelict buildings lie and has truly run with it in a bid to woo tourists. Bushmills, best known as the village where the whiskey of the same name was distilled for the first time 400 years ago, is now also becoming recognisable for the artwork and graphics that brighten up shop fronts left empty during the economic downturn. Picture taken August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 24
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Free Syrian Army fighters react during the launching of a rocket towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
3 / 24
<p>Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighbourhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno</p>

Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (Rmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Chile President Sebastian Pinera (R) falls on debris at a demolition site as Chilean National Renovation (RN) party member and Mayor of Puente Alto, German Codina, tries to assist, in Santiago August 30, 2013. Pinera was in the Puente Alto municipality for an official visit to speak about the demolition of the impoverished neighbourhood. He was uninjured in the fall. REUTERS/Sebastian Rodriguez/Agencia Uno

Close
4 / 24
<p>Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman looks through the basket during their match against Brazil at the FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman looks through the basket during their match against Brazil at the FIBA Americmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Puerto Rico's Renaldo Balkman looks through the basket during their match against Brazil at the FIBA Americas Championship basketball game in Caracas August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
5 / 24
<p>A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli border policemen after a protest, which was against Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli bmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A Palestinian protester uses a metal rod at the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Israeli border policemen after a protest, which was against Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
6 / 24
<p>Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstratmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Protesters loyal to the Shi'ite Muslim Al-Houthi group, also known as Ansarullah, march during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
7 / 24
<p>A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels suspended fighting and withdrew from the frontline on Friday to allow an independent investigation into shelling that hit neighbouring Rwanda, its leader said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma inmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A Congolese armed forces (FARDC) tank fires a shot as soldiers battle M23 rebels in Kibati, outside Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 30, 2013. Democratic Republic of Congo's M23 rebels suspended fighting and withdrew from the frontline on Friday to allow an independent investigation into shelling that hit neighbouring Rwanda, its leader said. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
8 / 24
<p>A boy stands as Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions last Friday, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 30, 2013. Lebanon on Friday charged two men, including a Sunni cleric with close ties to the Syrian government, over bomb attacks against two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli last week that killed at least 42 people, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim</p>

A boy stands as Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosiomore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A boy stands as Sunni Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Taqwa mosque, one of two mosques hit by explosions last Friday, in Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, August 30, 2013. Lebanon on Friday charged two men, including a Sunni cleric with close ties to the Syrian government, over bomb attacks against two mosques in the northern city of Tripoli last week that killed at least 42 people, judicial sources said. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

Close
9 / 24
<p>Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to compatriot Jamie Hampton at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to compatriot Jamie Hampton at the U.S. Open tennis championships in Newmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. serves to compatriot Jamie Hampton at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 24
<p>A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A boy holds a poster of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a demonstration against potential strikes on the Syrian government, in Sanaa August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
11 / 24
<p>Turkish soldiers salute during a ceremony marking the 91st anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Turkish soldiers salute during a ceremony marking the 91st anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Turkish soldiers salute during a ceremony marking the 91st anniversary of Victory Day at the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of modern Turkey, in Ankara August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
12 / 24
<p>BC lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor (R) dives for the goal line as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Raymond Brown moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. Taylor failed to score on the play. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

BC lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor (R) dives for the goal line as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Ramore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

BC lions wide receiver Courtney Taylor (R) dives for the goal line as Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive back Raymond Brown moves in during the first half of their CFL football game in Vancouver, British Columbia August 30, 2013. Taylor failed to score on the play. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
13 / 24
<p>A Muslim woman holds up an image of her family members who disappeared during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at a vigil to commemorate the international day of the disappeared in Colombo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Muslim woman holds up an image of her family members who disappeared during the civil war with the Liberamore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A Muslim woman holds up an image of her family members who disappeared during the civil war with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) at a vigil to commemorate the international day of the disappeared in Colombo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
14 / 24
<p>Actor Nicolas Cage (R) gestures after kissing his wife Alice Kim on the red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Cage stars in David Gordon Green's movie "Joe", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Actor Nicolas Cage (R) gestures after kissing his wife Alice Kim on the red carpet during the 70th Venice Fmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Actor Nicolas Cage (R) gestures after kissing his wife Alice Kim on the red carpet during the 70th Venice Film Festival in Venice August 30, 2013. Cage stars in David Gordon Green's movie "Joe", which debuts at the Venice Film Festival. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
15 / 24
<p>Andres Andrade of Mexico's Club America (R) jumps for the ball with Johnny Acosta (2nd L), Porfirio Lopez (3rd L) and Kenneth Garcia of Costa Rica's Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

Andres Andrade of Mexico's Club America (R) jumps for the ball with Johnny Acosta (2nd L), Porfirio Lopez (more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Andres Andrade of Mexico's Club America (R) jumps for the ball with Johnny Acosta (2nd L), Porfirio Lopez (3rd L) and Kenneth Garcia of Costa Rica's Alajuelense during their CONCACAF Champions League soccer match at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium in Alajuela August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
16 / 24
<p>An aerial view from a helicopter shows the flooded area of the far eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, August 30, 2013. President Vladimir Putin ordered an inquiry on Thursday into local officials' handling of Russia's worst floods in 120 years, which have cost the country nearly $1 billion (645 million pounds). REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin</p>

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the flooded area of the far eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, Augustmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

An aerial view from a helicopter shows the flooded area of the far eastern Jewish Autonomous Region, August 30, 2013. President Vladimir Putin ordered an inquiry on Thursday into local officials' handling of Russia's worst floods in 120 years, which have cost the country nearly $1 billion (645 million pounds). REUTERS/Alexei Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Close
17 / 24
<p>The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as he appears in court for a motion hearing in Attleborough, Massachusetts, August 30, 2013. Hernandez, accused of killing 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, will be arraigned September 6, in a Massachusetts Superior Court. Prosecutors say Hernandez and two other men drove Lloyd to an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez' house in North Attleborough on June 17 before shooting Lloyd five times, including twice while he lay on the ground. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Amore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

The words "blood" and "sweat" are seen tattooed on the hands of former NFL New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, as he appears in court for a motion hearing in Attleborough, Massachusetts, August 30, 2013. Hernandez, accused of killing 27-year-old semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd, will be arraigned September 6, in a Massachusetts Superior Court. Prosecutors say Hernandez and two other men drove Lloyd to an industrial park less than a mile from Hernandez' house in North Attleborough on June 17 before shooting Lloyd five times, including twice while he lay on the ground. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Close
18 / 24
<p>Evening sets over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Evening sets over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 30, 201more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Evening sets over Arthur Ashe Stadium during the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
19 / 24
<p>An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salonmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
20 / 24
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft artillery weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft artillery weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir more

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

A Free Syrian Army fighter aims an anti-aircraft artillery weapon as he takes a defensive position in Deir al-Zor August 29, 2013. Picture taken August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Close
21 / 24
<p>Detroit Tigers Andy Dirks scores at home-plate on a wild pitch against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Rick Hill (R ) during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Detroit Tigers Andy Dirks scores at home-plate on a wild pitch against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Ricmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Detroit Tigers Andy Dirks scores at home-plate on a wild pitch against Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Rick Hill (R ) during the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Detroit, Michigan August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
22 / 24
<p>Malaysian youths wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

Malaysian youths wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the cmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Malaysian youths wave national flags during National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country's independence, at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
23 / 24
<p>Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc rip off the emblem of Rede Globo TV at its headquarters, during a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc rip off the emblem of Rede Globo TV at its headquarters, durmore

2013年 8月 31日 Saturday

Demonstrators from the group called Black Bloc rip off the emblem of Rede Globo TV at its headquarters, during a protest against what they say is the monopoly of the press, in Sao Paulo August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 08月 30日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 08月 29日
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 08月 28日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2013年 08月 27日

その他のスライドショー

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング