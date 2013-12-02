Editor's choice
A protester (C) is arrested by the riot police during clashes with protesters after they took part in a marmore
A protester (C) is arrested by the riot police during clashes with protesters after they took part in a march against Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto on the anniversary of his first year in power and his government's proposed energy reforms, in Mexico City, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Becerril
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, Decemore
Emergency workers examine the site of a Metro-North train derailment in the Bronx borough of New York, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An anti-government protester throws back a teargas canister during clashes with police near the Government more
An anti-government protester throws back a teargas canister during clashes with police near the Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman, with HIV, receives treatment at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League formore
A woman, with HIV, receives treatment at a HIV/AIDS hospice, founded by a member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, in the suburbs of Yangon, Myanmar, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally hmore
Protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Activists covered in fake blood perform during a protest against the use of fur at Sant Jaume square in Barmore
Activists covered in fake blood perform during a protest against the use of fur at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A woman takes a picture of herself with part of the Christmas illumination of the main shopping mall Kurfuemore
A woman takes a picture of herself with part of the Christmas illumination of the main shopping mall Kurfuerstendamm boulevard in Berlin, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A woman adjusts a wreath during the Wreaths Across Canada ceremony at the National Military Cemetery in Ottmore
A woman adjusts a wreath during the Wreaths Across Canada ceremony at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at Thai riot police as they attack Government House more
An anti-government protester throws a molotov cocktail at Thai riot police as they attack Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Off-roaders with their sand rails, bikes and quads light up the night at the Oldsmobile Hill sand dune in Gmore
Off-roaders with their sand rails, bikes and quads light up the night at the Oldsmobile Hill sand dune in Glamis, California, November 29, 2013. More than 150,000 people came out to the sand dunes of Glamis in the Imperial Dunes county of southern California for the annual Thanksgiving Weekend gathering. Photo taken with a five-minute exposure. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Adonis Stevenson of Canada celebrates after knocking out Tony Bellew of England (L) during their World Boximore
Adonis Stevenson of Canada celebrates after knocking out Tony Bellew of England (L) during their World Boxing Council (WBC) light heavyweight title boxing match at the Colisee in Quebec City, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Flowers and movies left by fans are seen at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed imore
Flowers and movies left by fans are seen at the scene of the car crash where actor Paul Walker was killed in the Santa Clarita area of Los Angeles, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they attack Thai riot police at Government House in Bangkok, Decembmore
Anti-government protesters celebrate as they attack Thai riot police at Government House in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Lady Gaga poses with Gagadolls during a news conference to promote her latest album "Artpop" in Tokymore
Singer Lady Gaga poses with Gagadolls during a news conference to promote her latest album "Artpop" in Tokyo, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
San Lorenzo's fans use their hands to block the sun during their Argentine First Division soccer match agaimore
San Lorenzo's fans use their hands to block the sun during their Argentine First Division soccer match against Estudiantes in Buenos Aires, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney scores a goal past Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during theirmore
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney scores a goal past Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man swings a chain as protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration bmore
A man swings a chain as protesters try to break through police lines near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani challenges Olympique Lyon's goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre (bottom) during themore
Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani challenges Olympique Lyon's goalkeeper Remy Vercoutre (bottom) during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Participants run at the Bund near Huangpu River as they compete in the Shanghai International Marathon, Decmore
Participants run at the Bund near Huangpu River as they compete in the Shanghai International Marathon, December 1, 2013. Seen in the background is the Oriental Pearl TV Tower at the financial district of Pudong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Two men walk during a sandstorm in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penneymore
Two men walk during a sandstorm in Bangui, Central African Republic, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Italy's Dorothea Wierer is pictured in the snowdrift outside the stadium before the women's 10 km pursuit rmore
Italy's Dorothea Wierer is pictured in the snowdrift outside the stadium before the women's 10 km pursuit race was cancelled at the Biathlon World Cup in Ostersund, Sweden, December 1, 2013. The race was cancelled due to high winds and drifting snow after the leaders 3rd shooting. REUTERS/Pontus Lundahl/TT News Agency
An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium wheremore
An amulet lies near the bullet hole on the bloody torso of a man after he was killed near the stadium where pro-government red shirts are gathering in Bangkok, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A red ribbon is put on the sleeves of a man by his friend to show support for people living with HIV duringmore
A red ribbon is put on the sleeves of a man by his friend to show support for people living with HIV during a program to raise awareness about AIDS on World AIDS Day in Kathmandu, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Men kneel down while riot police stand guard near the presidential administration building during a rally hmore
Men kneel down while riot police stand guard near the presidential administration building during a rally held by supporters of EU integration in Kiev, December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
次のスライドショー
その他のスライドショー
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.