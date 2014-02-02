Editor's Choice

エディション:
<p>An anti-government protester crawls with his pistol during a gunfight between supporters and opponents of Thailand's government near Laksi district office in Bangkok February 1, 2014. Dozens of gunshots and at least two explosions raised tension amid anti-government protests in Thailand's capital on Saturday, a day ahead of a general election seen as incapable of restoring stability in the deeply polarised country. REUTERS/ Nir Elias</p>

An anti-government protester crawls with his pistol during a gunfight between supporters and opponents of Thailand's government near Laksi district office in Bangkok February 1, 2014. Dozens of gunshots and at least two explosions raised tension amid anti-government protests in Thailand's capital on Saturday, a day ahead of a general election seen as incapable of restoring stability in the deeply polarised country. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 1, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/S Aditya</p>

A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 1, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra on Saturday, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/S Aditya

<p>Adam Lallana of Southampton celebrates scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Adam Lallana of Southampton celebrates scoring against Fulham during their English Premier League soccer match at Craven Cottage in London February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>A man walks near a memorial monument with marble plates inscribed with the names of some 20,000 victims of communist rule in Bulgaria, during an open air mass in downtown Sofia February 1, 2014. Bulgaria marks on February 1 a day of gratitude and respect for the victims of Bulgaria's communist regime which lasted 45 years before collapsing in 1989. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man walks near a memorial monument with marble plates inscribed with the names of some 20,000 victims of communist rule in Bulgaria, during an open air mass in downtown Sofia February 1, 2014. Bulgaria marks on February 1 a day of gratitude and respect for the victims of Bulgaria's communist regime which lasted 45 years before collapsing in 1989. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

<p>Ukraine's Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara (L) and head of the Ukrainian UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko attends the annual Munich Security Conference February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth</p>

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara (L) and head of the Ukrainian UDAR (Punch) party Vitaly Klitschko attends the annual Munich Security Conference February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

<p>France's Yoann Huget faces England's Mike Brown during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

France's Yoann Huget faces England's Mike Brown during their Six Nations rugby union match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis near Paris February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

<p>Anti-government protesters flee as they are chased by riot police during a demonstration to demand for the Yemeni government be dismissed in Sanaa February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Anti-government protesters flee as they are chased by riot police during a demonstration to demand for the Yemeni government be dismissed in Sanaa February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Residents react during what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Residents react during what activists said was an air raid by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in Al-Shaar area in Aleppo February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

<p>New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sits on stage during the Super Bowl hand-off ceremony on Super Bowl Boulevard in Times Square, as part of the Super Bowl lead up in New York February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie sits on stage during the Super Bowl hand-off ceremony on Super Bowl Boulevard in Times Square, as part of the Super Bowl lead up in New York February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

<p>Yasmina Idider holds her daughter Malika, 1, as they walk past a hole in the roof after they fixed a leak at the apartment of the occupied building where they live in Alovera, north of Madrid, February 1, 2014. The building, which activists say has been empty and abandoned since 2008, was occupied last year to house families who were either evicted or cannot afford to pay for housing due to their financial situation. REUTERS/ Susana Vera</p>

Yasmina Idider holds her daughter Malika, 1, as they walk past a hole in the roof after they fixed a leak at the apartment of the occupied building where they live in Alovera, north of Madrid, February 1, 2014. The building, which activists say has been empty and abandoned since 2008, was occupied last year to house families who were either evicted or cannot afford to pay for housing due to their financial situation. REUTERS/ Susana Vera

<p>A rebel fighter carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in a rebel camp in Jonglei State February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A rebel fighter carries a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in a rebel camp in Jonglei State February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A masked man plays the grand piano to an audience of anti-government protesters in the Kiev City Hall, occupied by opposition forces, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A masked man plays the grand piano to an audience of anti-government protesters in the Kiev City Hall, occupied by opposition forces, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>African Union (AU) peacekeepers keep guard as a crowd cheers while parliamentary-elected interim president of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza (not pictured) leaves in her escorted vehicle, after giving a speech to residents and members of the media, at the monastery of Boy Rabe district in the capital Bangui February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

African Union (AU) peacekeepers keep guard as a crowd cheers while parliamentary-elected interim president of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza (not pictured) leaves in her escorted vehicle, after giving a speech to residents and members of the media, at the monastery of Boy Rabe district in the capital Bangui February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Gil Vicente's Gabriel Moura shoots the ball near Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Municipal stadium in Barcelos February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

Gil Vicente's Gabriel Moura shoots the ball near Benfica's Nicolas Gaitan during their Portuguese Premier League soccer match at the Municipal stadium in Barcelos February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>Balloonist check their balloon before the 36th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex February 1, 2014. Over 100 balloons from 15 countries were supposed to take part in the event that was finally cancelled due to high winds in altitude. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel</p>

Balloonist check their balloon before the 36th International Hot Air Balloon Week in Chateau-d'Oex February 1, 2014. Over 100 balloons from 15 countries were supposed to take part in the event that was finally cancelled due to high winds in altitude. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

<p>A view of a damaged building in the besieged area of Homs January 31, 2014. Picture taken January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya</p>

A view of a damaged building in the besieged area of Homs January 31, 2014. Picture taken January 31, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya

<p>Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the rehearsal of the opening ceremony at the Adler district of Sochi, February 1, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Fireworks are seen over the Olympic Park during the rehearsal of the opening ceremony at the Adler district of Sochi, February 1, 2014. Sochi will host the 2014 Winter Olympic Games from February 7 to February 23. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>Members of the Morphix Group inspect the eyelashes of a Baby Jesus statue to be displayed during the annual Candlemas celebrations at the Sanctuary of the Lord of the Holy Sepulchre in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City February 1, 2014. The world's largest baby Jesus statue is a project of the family-run Morphix Group, a Mexico City-based special effects company, and its structure is made of welded steel, measuring 5 m high, 1.50 m wide and weights about 500 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Members of the Morphix Group inspect the eyelashes of a Baby Jesus statue to be displayed during the annual Candlemas celebrations at the Sanctuary of the Lord of the Holy Sepulchre in the Iztapalapa borough of Mexico City February 1, 2014. The world's largest baby Jesus statue is a project of the family-run Morphix Group, a Mexico City-based special effects company, and its structure is made of welded steel, measuring 5 m high, 1.50 m wide and weights about 500 kg, according to local media. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Thousands of people march to protest a government plan to limit abortions in Madrid February 1, 2014. The draft law, announced in December 2013, has prompted dissent within Spain's ruling conservative The People's Party (PP) ranks and protests across the country. It would allow abortion only in the case of rape or if the pregnancy posed a serious physical or mental health risk to the mother. The banner reads, "Legal abortion, to avoid dying". REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Thousands of people march to protest a government plan to limit abortions in Madrid February 1, 2014. The draft law, announced in December 2013, has prompted dissent within Spain's ruling conservative The People's Party (PP) ranks and protests across the country. It would allow abortion only in the case of rape or if the pregnancy posed a serious physical or mental health risk to the mother. The banner reads, "Legal abortion, to avoid dying". REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>An anti-government protester is seen near a line of riot police at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. The Ukrainian opposition urged Europe and the United States on Friday to go beyond vocal support for their fight for more democracy and demand a halt to violence they blame on President Viktor Yanukovich. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An anti-government protester is seen near a line of riot police at a barricade in Kiev, February 1, 2014. The Ukrainian opposition urged Europe and the United States on Friday to go beyond vocal support for their fight for more democracy and demand a halt to violence they blame on President Viktor Yanukovich. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Wales' Alex Cuthbert (L) passes the ball to George North during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match against Italy at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden</p>

Wales' Alex Cuthbert (L) passes the ball to George North during the Six Nations Championship rugby union match against Italy at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

<p>People cheer and follow the escorted convoy carrying parliamentary-elected interim president of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza after she gave a speech to residents and members of the media, at the monastery of Boy Rabe district in the capital Bangui, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

People cheer and follow the escorted convoy carrying parliamentary-elected interim president of the Central African Republic Catherine Samba-Panza after she gave a speech to residents and members of the media, at the monastery of Boy Rabe district in the capital Bangui, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. The Tungurahua volcano, which has been in an eruption process since 1999, erupted on Saturday, sending ash and pyroclastic material into the atmosphere. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

The Tungurahua volcano erupts in Banos, February 1, 2014. The Tungurahua volcano, which has been in an eruption process since 1999, erupted on Saturday, sending ash and pyroclastic material into the atmosphere. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

<p>Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok February 2, 2014. Thailand went to the polls under heavy security on Sunday in an election that could push the divided country deeper into political turmoil and leave the winner paralysed for months by street protests, legal challenges and legislative limbo. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok February 2, 2014. Thailand went to the polls under heavy security on Sunday in an election that could push the divided country deeper into political turmoil and leave the winner paralysed for months by street protests, legal challenges and legislative limbo. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

