エディション:
日本
写真 | 2014年 02月 3日 22:20 JST

Editor's choice

<p>Residents and activists carry a girl from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Residents and activists carry a girl from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Residents and activists carry a girl from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
1 / 24
<p>Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty</p>

Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Denver Broncos fans react to a turnover as they watch their team's Super Bowl XLVIII game against the Seattle Seahawks at LoDo's Bar and Grill in Denver, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marc Piscotty

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Muslim man is detained by police officers at the Masjid Mussa Mosque in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa, Kenya, February 2, 2014. Gunfire erupted in and around a mosque in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa following a raid by armed police who had received a tip-off that Muslim youths were being radicalized and trained for militant attacks. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

A Muslim man is detained by police officers at the Masjid Mussa Mosque in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa, more

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

A Muslim man is detained by police officers at the Masjid Mussa Mosque in Kenya's coastal town of Mombasa, Kenya, February 2, 2014. Gunfire erupted in and around a mosque in the Kenyan port city of Mombasa following a raid by armed police who had received a tip-off that Muslim youths were being radicalized and trained for militant attacks. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Close
3 / 24
<p>Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncomore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin (89) dives into the end zone for a touchdown past Denver Broncos free safety Mike Adams during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
4 / 24
<p>A boy holds a baton and a shield featuring a graffiti of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich at a barricade of anti-government protesters in Kiev, February 2, 2014. The writing on the shield reads, "Get Out!". REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A boy holds a baton and a shield featuring a graffiti of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich at a barricamore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

A boy holds a baton and a shield featuring a graffiti of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich at a barricade of anti-government protesters in Kiev, February 2, 2014. The writing on the shield reads, "Get Out!". REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
5 / 24
<p>Rebel fighters walk in a rebel camp in Jonglei State, South Sudan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Rebel fighters walk in a rebel camp in Jonglei State, South Sudan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevimore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Rebel fighters walk in a rebel camp in Jonglei State, South Sudan, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 24
<p>Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said wemore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Residents and activists hold the hand of a girl who survived from under debris after what activists said were explosive barrels thrown by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Tariq Al Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
7 / 24
<p>Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their Englimore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates after scoring a goal against Crystal Palace during their English Premier League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Close
8 / 24
<p>People gather on a barricade erected by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

People gather on a barricade erected by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 2, 2014. REUmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

People gather on a barricade erected by anti-government protesters in Kiev, Ukraine, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
9 / 24
<p>A worker walks past the moon on the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome, as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 2, 2014. The Bolshoy Ice Dome will host the ice hockey competition. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

A worker walks past the moon on the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome, as preparations continue at the Olympic Pmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

A worker walks past the moon on the roof of the Bolshoy Ice Dome, as preparations continue at the Olympic Park for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 2, 2014. The Bolshoy Ice Dome will host the ice hockey competition. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
10 / 24
<p>Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra looks from behind a booth as she votes at a polling station in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
11 / 24
<p>Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the foumore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gets gatorade dumped on him in celebration near the end of the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos during the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 24
<p>Muslim men look on, near a mosque, as General Francisco Soriano (not pictured), commander of the French forces in the Central African Republic, talks to residents in a largely Muslim neighbourhood of Yaloke town, in the west of the country, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Muslim men look on, near a mosque, as General Francisco Soriano (not pictured), commander of the French formore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Muslim men look on, near a mosque, as General Francisco Soriano (not pictured), commander of the French forces in the Central African Republic, talks to residents in a largely Muslim neighbourhood of Yaloke town, in the west of the country, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman wipes away tears as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Phmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

A woman who declined to give her name and said she was friends and working on a project with movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman wipes away tears as she stands across the street from the apartment where they found the celebrity dead in New York, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 24
<p>Lebanese army soldiers inspect and guard the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, February 2, 2014. A suicide car bomber killed three people at the petrol station in a stronghold of the Shi'ite militant Hezbollah movement on Lebanon's northern border on Saturday, the latest sign that Syria's civil war is spilling over into its small neighbour. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel</p>

Lebanese army soldiers inspect and guard the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, Fmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Lebanese army soldiers inspect and guard the site of an explosion in the Shi'ite town of Hermel, Lebanon, February 2, 2014. A suicide car bomber killed three people at the petrol station in a stronghold of the Shi'ite militant Hezbollah movement on Lebanon's northern border on Saturday, the latest sign that Syria's civil war is spilling over into its small neighbour. REUTERS/Rami Bleibel

Close
15 / 24
<p>Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the Akheri Munajat, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the Akheri Munajat, in Dhamore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Commuters ride on the roof of a train as they return to the city after attending the Akheri Munajat, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
16 / 24
<p>Olympic freestyle skier practise during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Olympic freestyle skier practise during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games atmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Olympic freestyle skier practise during a night training session for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games at the extreme park in Rosa Khutor, Russia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 24
<p>Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver more

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Bruno Mars performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
18 / 24
<p>Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva</p>

Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations aftermore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva

Close
19 / 24
<p>Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during their Spanish first division soccemore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after receiving a red card during their Spanish first division soccer match against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames stadium in Bilbao, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent West

Close
20 / 24
<p>Riot police stand guard in front of the Russian Consulate as Circassians living in Turkey gather to protest against Sochi Winter Olympics in Istanbul, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

Riot police stand guard in front of the Russian Consulate as Circassians living in Turkey gather to protestmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Riot police stand guard in front of the Russian Consulate as Circassians living in Turkey gather to protest against Sochi Winter Olympics in Istanbul, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
21 / 24
<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with German policemen before boarding his plane at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, southern Germany, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with German policemen before boarding his plane at Franz-Josef-Strmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poses with German policemen before boarding his plane at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, southern Germany, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Close
22 / 24
<p>Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in more

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Seattle Seahawks Malcom Smith makes an angel in the confetti after his team defeated the Denver Broncos in the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
23 / 24
<p>Protesters demanding the right to vote confront a district officer at the Din Dang district office, where voting was called off, in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Protesters demanding the right to vote confront a district officer at the Din Dang district office, where vmore

2014年 2月 3日 Monday

Protesters demanding the right to vote confront a district officer at the Din Dang district office, where voting was called off, in Bangkok, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
24 / 24
もう一度見る
次を見る
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

次のスライドショー

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 02月 2日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 Hours

2014年 02月 1日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 01月 31日
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

2014年 01月 30日

その他のスライドショー

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング