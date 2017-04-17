Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
An effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is set alight during the traditional burning of Judasmore
An opposition supporter waves a Venezuelan flag during a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Madurmore
Opposition supporters prepare effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuelan governmenmore
An opposition supporter pours gas on an effigy depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro before it is burmore
An opposition supporter with the colors of the Venezuelan flag painted on her face, attends a gathering againsmore
Effigies depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and others Venezuelan government officers are seen alimore
Opposition supporters attend a gathering against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas,more
An opposition supporter sets alight an effigy depicting Diosdado Cabello, deputy of Venezuela's United Socialimore
Opposition supporter holding a placard with an image of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, that reads "Nmore
An opposition supporter hangs an effigy depicting a Venezuela's government officer during the traditional burnmore
