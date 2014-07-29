Eid in a conflict zone
Children play during Eid al-Fitr in Aleppo, Syria July 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 28, 2014. REmore
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul, Afghanistan July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An abandoned amusement park is pictured on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27, 2014. Rmore
Members of Afghanistan's president guard of honor, together with a boy (L), offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the pmore
A Palestinian slips through an opening in Jerusalem's Old City wall as he heads to visit a grave at a cemeterymore
A Palestinian man attends the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israemore
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July more
Hussain Hawi Warid, 55, holds a tray of dolma, a traditional Iraqi meal of vegetables and vine leaves stuffed more
Palestinians attend the Eid al-Fitr prayer at al-Farouk mosque, which witnesses said was hit by an Israeli airmore
A boy sells balloons outside Jerusalem's Old City during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr July 28, 2014. REUTmore
Palestinians clear around a family grave on the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr near buildings destroyed during more
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (4th from L) attends Eid al-Fitr prayers at al-Khair mosque in Damascus Julymore
Children walk past debris along a street during Eid al-Fitr in Duma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria Jmore
A child inspects a toy gun in Al-Asrouniyeh souk ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Damascus, Syria July 27,more
A Palestinian man mourns at the grave of his brother, who medics said was killed during the Israeli offensive,more
Children ride a makeshift Ferris wheel along a street during an Eid al-Fitr holiday celebration in Mosul, Iraqmore
Men sell traditional sweets on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in the Idlib countryside, Syria late July 27, 2014. REUTmore
A man feeds pigeons before morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul, Afmore
People walk past damaged buildings as they shop on the eve of Eid al-Fitr in Idlib countryside, Syria July 27,more
