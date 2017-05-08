エディション:
Elections in South Korea

Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A supporter carries Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, on his back during Moon's election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
A supporter carries Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, on his back during Moon's election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their mobile phones during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the People's Party, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the People's Party, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 Monday
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election campaign rally in Daegu, South Korea, May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A girl holds a portrait of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, before his election campaign rally in Goyang, South Korea, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
A girl holds a portrait of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, before his election campaign rally in Goyang, South Korea, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A woman holding her mobile phone walks past posters of candidates for the upcoming May 9 presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 7日 Sunday
A woman holding her mobile phone walks past posters of candidates for the upcoming May 9 presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Moon Jae-in celebrates after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a national convention, in Seoul, South Korea, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 4月 3日 Monday
Moon Jae-in celebrates after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a national convention, in Seoul, South Korea, April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean presidential election candidates, from left, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party, Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party, wait for their televised debate for the upcoming May 9 presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 2日 Tuesday
South Korean presidential election candidates, from left, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party, Sim Sang-jung of the Justice Party and Ahn Cheol-soo of the People's Party, wait for their televised debate for the upcoming May 9 presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, takes a selfie with a supporter during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, takes a selfie with a supporter during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A supporter of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, listens to Hong's speaking during Hong's election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
A supporter of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, listens to Hong's speaking during Hong's election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, Hong Joon-pyo, presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, and Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attend during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, Hong Joon-pyo, presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, and Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attend during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, is greeted by his supporters during his election campaign rally in Goyang, South Korea, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 4日 Thursday
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, is greeted by his supporters during his election campaign rally in Goyang, South Korea, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, shakes hands with his supporters during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 Friday
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, shakes hands with his supporters during his election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sim Sang-jung, the presidential candidate of the Justice Party, shakes hands with a supporter as she leaves after her election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 1日 Monday
Sim Sang-jung, the presidential candidate of the Justice Party, shakes hands with a supporter as she leaves after her election campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, shakes hands with his supporters after attending a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2017年 5月 3日 Wednesday
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, shakes hands with his supporters after attending a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Buddha at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
