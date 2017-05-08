Elections in South Korea
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally more
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election more
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his electmore
A supporter carries Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, on his back during Mmore
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, waves to his supporters during his electmore
Supporters of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, light up with their momore
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, attends his election campaign rally more
Ahn Cheol-soo, the presidential candidate of the People's Party, attends his election campaign rally in Seoul,more
Supporters of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, cheer during his election more
A girl holds a portrait of Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, before himore
A woman holding her mobile phone walks past posters of candidates for the upcoming May 9 presidential electionmore
Moon Jae-in celebrates after winning the nomination as a presidential candidate of the Minjoo Party, during a more
South Korean presidential election candidates, from left, Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hong Jmore
Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, takes a selfie with a supporter during hmore
A supporter of Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, listens to Hong's speakinmore
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, Hong Joon-pyo, presidential candidate of the Libemore
Moon Jae-in, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Party of Korea, is greeted by his supporters during more
Hong Joon-pyo, the presidential candidate of the Liberty Korea Party, shakes hands with his supporters during more
Sim Sang-jung, the presidential candidate of the Justice Party, shakes hands with a supporter as she leaves afmore
Ahn Cheol-soo, presidential candidate of the People's Party, shakes hands with his supporters after attending more
