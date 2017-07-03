Endgame in Mosul
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islammore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Federal Police flash a victory sign during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old Cmore
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States mimore
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attackmore
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from batmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Amore
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi flag is seen during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States mimore
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victmore
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUmore
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Omore
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosquemore
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militantmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore
Iraqi Security Forces walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old Cimore
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration aftermore
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were more
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. Rmore
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REmore
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand more
