エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 4日 02:20 JST

Endgame in Mosul

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
1 / 30
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
2 / 30
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes are seen in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 30
Members of Federal Police flash a victory sign during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Members of Federal Police flash a victory sign during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of Federal Police flash a victory sign during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
5 / 30
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
6 / 30
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attackmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Smoke billows next to the remains of al-Hadba minaret at ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after an artillery attack by the Islamic State militants at the positions of the Iraqi forces in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
7 / 30
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from batmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital after they were rescued by Iraqi forces from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
8 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 30
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
10 / 30
An Iraqi flag is seen during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iraqi flag is seen during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
An Iraqi flag is seen during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
11 / 30
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
12 / 30
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of Iraqi Federal Police wearing snipers outfit ride a truck after a parade rehearsal to celebrate victory of military operations against the Islamic State militants in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
13 / 30
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
14 / 30
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Omore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
15 / 30
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
16 / 30
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosquemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Iraqi forces' member of Emergency Response Division holds a weapon in front of the ruined Grand al-Nuri mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 30
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 30
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militantmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
19 / 30
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
20 / 30
Iraqi Security Forces walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Security Forces walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old Cimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Iraqi Security Forces walk with their weapons during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
21 / 30
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration aftermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
A member of Iraqi forces holding an Iraqi flag jumps off a car before the start of a victory celebration after defeating the Islamic State militants and retaking the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 2日 Sunday
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes gather in the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
23 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 1日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqi civilians are transported on an armoured fighting vehicle to a field hospital after they were rescued from battle at the the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 30
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 3日 Monday
Iraqi Security forces during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
25 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Displaced Iraqi civilians are seen after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
26 / 30
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Displaced Iraqi civilians hold pots for free food at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 30
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Displaced Iraqi people are seen at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque while fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
28 / 30
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
A displaced Iraqi man stands near the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after fleeing from the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
29 / 30
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service pose for a picture with an Iraqi flag in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the Old City in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Flooding in China

Flooding in China

次のスライドショー

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

1:25am JST
Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

2017年 07月 3日
A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in...

2017年 07月 2日
Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the...

2017年 07月 2日

その他のスライドショー

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

Inside the U.S.-backed assault to capture the Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Paris Haute Couture

Paris Haute Couture

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Flooding in China

Flooding in China

Floods force hundreds of thousands from their homes in parts of central and south China.

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for Marawi City as government forces fight rebels allied with Islamic State.

A day at vintage baseball

A day at vintage baseball

The New Hampshire Granites and the Providence Grays played a pair of vintage baseball games on the parade ground of the Civil War-era fort on George's Island in the harbor in Boston.

Marking Canada's 150

Marking Canada's 150

Canada celebrated its 150th anniversary with fireworks, concerts and the visit of Prince Charles as indigenous rights activists drew attention to the mistreatment of indigenous people.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Xi Jinping in Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Hong Kong for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング