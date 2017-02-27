エディション:
Escape from Islamic State

Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the district of Maamoun in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 25日 Saturday
Iraqi security forces help a displaced Iraqi woman flee her home as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A displaced Iraqi girl who just fled her home waits to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis who just fled their home arrive at a special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Iraqi soldiers help displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home holds a baby as she arrive at special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
Iraqi security forces members help civilians as they flee the violence in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 27日 Monday
A displaced Iraqi girl,who fled a village controlled by Islamic State militants, poses for a picture at the refugee camp in Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 Friday
A boy who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters cries as he sits with his family inside a bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
A woman, who just fled a village controled by Islamic State militants, is pictured before heading to a camp at Hammam Ali, south of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
People who just fled the village controled by Islamic State fighters are pictured as they sit in the bus before heading to the camp at Hammam Ali south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 23日 Thursday
Member of the Iraqi security forces carries a girl, who just fled with her family a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as they arrive in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Members of the Iraqi security forces help a man, who just fled a village controlled by Islamic State fighters, as he arrives in Albu Saif, a village recently retaken by Iraqi military forces, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 2月 22日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families, play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
A displaced child who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with her family plays at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 9日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul with their families play at Khazer camp. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold receive humanitarian aid supplies at Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / 2017年 2月 12日 Sunday
