Escape from Mosul
Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militantmore
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTEmore
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treatmore
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing tmore
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north wmore
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic more
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his belongings as he crosses the Tigris River, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish more
Displaced Iraqi women who fled from clashes sit together during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic statmore
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A displaced Iraqi child in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced Iraqi woman during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUmore
Displaced Iraqi men are frisked as they flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in western more
A displaced Iraqi man pushes a man in a wheelchair in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqis flee clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An elderly woman sits in a vehicle to be transported to a camp for displaced people in western Mosul. REUTERS/more
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic Statmore
Displaced Iraqis get out a military truck as Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. more
