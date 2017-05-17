エディション:
Escape from Mosul

Displaced Iraqis flee during a fight between Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
Displaced Iraqis flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi boy who was injured during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants is treated near a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi holds the body of his wife, who was killed during the fighting in Mosul, on a boat sailing to cross the Tigris River after the bridge was temporarily closed. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 15日 Monday
A displaced Iraqi boy is carried as members of the Iraqi Army clash with Islamic State fighters in the north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 6日 Saturday
A displaced Iraqi carries his daughter while they cross the Tigris River, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 12日 Friday
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his belongings as he crosses the Tigris River, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 11日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqi women who fled from clashes sit together during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqi people flee their homes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi child in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqis flee in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi woman during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic state militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
Displaced Iraqi men are frisked as they flee during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
A displaced Iraqi man pushes a man in a wheelchair in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 18日 Thursday
Displaced Iraqis flee clashes in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 16日 Tuesday
An elderly woman sits in a vehicle to be transported to a camp for displaced people in western Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / 2017年 5月 17日 Wednesday
A displaced Iraqi boy flees from a frontline as members of Iraqi Rapid response forces clash with Islamic State fighters, north west of Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / 2017年 5月 9日 Tuesday
Displaced Iraqis get out a military truck as Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 5月 10日 Wednesday
