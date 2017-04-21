エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 04月 22日 08:16 JST

Eve of the French election

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential elmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, attends a campaign rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
1 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the meat pavilion at the Rungis international food market, south of Paris, as part of his political campaign, France, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
2 / 22
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, stands on a barge during a cruise on the canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool

Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Jean-Luc Melenchon, candidate of the French far-left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, stands on a barge during a cruise on the canal de l'Ourcq in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alain Jocard/Pool
Close
3 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a campaign political rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 Tuesday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a campaign political rally in Paris, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 22
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, uses VR (Virtual Reality) glasses as he visits the French National Space Agency (CNES) in Toulouse, France, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presimore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 14日 Friday
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, uses VR (Virtual Reality) glasses as he visits the French National Space Agency (CNES) in Toulouse, France, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
5 / 22
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidemore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 13日 Thursday
Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, and his wife Brigitte Trogneux arrive for a lunch break at the mountain top during a campaign visit in Bagneres de Bigorre, in the Pyrenees mountain, France, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Close
6 / 22
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates atmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 5日 Wednesday
Marine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool
Close
7 / 22
Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region Christian Estrosi (L) put on security clothes prior to their visit of the underground project of the Nice's line 2 tramway, during a campaign visit in Nice, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool

Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 17日 Monday
Francois Fillon (R), former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 French presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, and President of the Regional Council of Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region Christian Estrosi (L) put on security clothes prior to their visit of the underground project of the Nice's line 2 tramway, during a campaign visit in Nice, France, April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valery Hache/Pool
Close
8 / 22
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party's 2017 presidential candidate, attends a meeting about poor housing conditions in France organized by Fondation Abbe Pierre in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party's 2017 presidential candidate, attends a meeting about poor housing condimore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 1日 Wednesday
Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party's 2017 presidential candidate, attends a meeting about poor housing conditions in France organized by Fondation Abbe Pierre in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 22
Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech as he holds a political rally in Rennes, France, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential electmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 27日 Monday
Jean-Luc Melenchon of the French far left Parti de Gauche and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election delivers a speech as he holds a political rally in Rennes, France, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 22
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party lmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 24日 Friday
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, during their meeting in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2017. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
11 / 22
Francois Fillon (R), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon (R), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 7日 Tuesday
Francois Fillon (R), former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, arrives for a news conference about a "fake job" scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
12 / 22
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidentialmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 5日 Sunday
Francois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right leaves after delivering a speech at a campaign rally in Aubervilliers, Paris suburb, March 4, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
13 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 Wednesday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France, March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Close
14 / 22
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French lmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 30日 Monday
Former French education minister Benoit Hamon reacts after partial results in the second round of the French left's presidential primary election in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidenmore

Reuters / 2017年 2月 10日 Friday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 22
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidentmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 29日 Sunday
Francois Fillon (R) former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, reacts as he touches his wife Penelope Fillon they attend at political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
17 / 22
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders takmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 21日 Saturday
France's National Front leader Marine Le Pen and Netherlands' Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders take a Selfie during a European far-right leaders meeting to discuss about the European Union, in Koblenz, Germany, January 21, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
18 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Lille, France January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French pmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 15日 Sunday
Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Forward !, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, attends a political rally in Lille, France January 14, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 22
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attendmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 17日 Tuesday
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and Member of the European Parliament, attends the election of the new President of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
20 / 22
Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement "En Marche" or "Forward", arrives to deliver a speech to announce his candidacy for the 2017 French presidential election as part of a visit at the Campus des Metiers et de l'Entreprise in Bobigny, near Paris, France, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement "En Marche" or "Forward", amore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 16日 Wednesday
Emmanuel Macron, former French economy minister and head of the political movement "En Marche" or "Forward", arrives to deliver a speech to announce his candidacy for the 2017 French presidential election as part of a visit at the Campus des Metiers et de l'Entreprise in Bobigny, near Paris, France, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
21 / 22
French politicians Alain Juppe (R) and Francois Fillon attend the third prime-time televised debate as they campaign in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. Picture taken November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool

French politicians Alain Juppe (R) and Francois Fillon attend the third prime-time televised debate as they camore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 25日 Friday
French politicians Alain Juppe (R) and Francois Fillon attend the third prime-time televised debate as they campaign in the second round for the French center-right presidential primary election in Paris, France, November 24, 2016. Picture taken November 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Feferberg/Pool
Close
22 / 22
もう一度見る
次を見る
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

次のスライドショー

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

2017年 04月 22日
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

2017年 04月 22日
The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

2017年 04月 21日
Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

2017年 04月 21日

その他のスライドショー

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング