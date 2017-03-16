Exodus from Mosul
Displaced Iraqis, who fled their homes, warm themselves during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statemore
A displaced Iraqi girl, who fled her home, cries during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militamore
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic Statmore
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, where Islamic State leader Abu more
A Federal Police member warm himself by a fire during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosumore
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, try to receive aid from security forces during a battle between more
A displaced Iraqi reacts as he flees his home on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militamore
Islamic State signs are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in more
Displaced Iraqi people, who fled their homes, carry their belongings during a battle between Iraqi forces and more
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERSmore
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militantmore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes bmore
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the city of Mosulmore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes to reach safer areas after clashes bmore
A flag of Islamic State militants is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, inmore
Displaced Iraqis react as they flee their homes on a rainy day, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State milimore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas asmore
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/more
Displaced Iraqis wait to get back their ID after they were checked by Iraqi forces at Hamam al-Alil camp, soutmore
Displaced Iraqi people from the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul flee their homes after clashes to reach safe areas asmore
Displaced Iraqi children look out of a bus window as they wait to get into Hamam al-Alil, camp on a rainy day,more
